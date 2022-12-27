Read full article on original website
Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.
Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst — Funeral Mass 12/30/22 10 A.M.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst of Festus passed away Tuesday (12/27), at the age of 85. The funeral mass for Patricia Haselhorst will be Friday (12/30) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Joan Marie Simpson — Service 1/4/23 11 A.M.
Joan Marie Simpson of Herculaneum passed away Monday, December 26th, she was 95 years old. The visitation for Joan Simpson will be Wednesday (1/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
Arletta Faye (Smith) Vanderpool – Services Private
Arletta Faye Vanderpool of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 94. Services will be private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
William “Bill” Joseph Michael Jr. — Graveside Service 1/5/23 Noon
William “Bill” Joseph Michael Jr. passed away on December 17th, he was 78 years old. A graveside service for Bill Michael Jr. will be Thursday (1/5) at Noon in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Debbie Ann Smith – Service 12/28/22 NOON
Debbie Ann Smith of Belleview died last Thursday at the age of 70. Her funeral service will be Wednesday at noon at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob with burial in the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Visitation is today at 5 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Venz to challenge Richards for Festus Mayor
(Festus) The deadline for candidates to file to run for office in the April Municipal Election closed on Tuesday, and there was a late entry to run for Mayor of Festus. Current Councilman Bobby Venz will challenge current Mayor Sam Richards. Richards defeated Venz four years ago in a close race that was decided by 82 votes. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says the two will face one another again.
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line
State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location officially closed
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department’s (JCHD) High Ridge location has closed its doors for the last time. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Communications Officer for the JCHD. She says they are updating all of their information to reflect the closure. My MO Info · KJ122922A.WAV. The...
Two injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County Tuesday evening
(Jefferson County) Two people from Hillsboro suffered moderate injuries in a two vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Block of Hillsboro was driving on Route BB, north of Three B Road when she attempted to slow down for a 1991 Kawasaki 220 driven by 32-year-old Brittany Watkins, who was stopped in the roadway.
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
Christopher man killed in Christmas Day stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (WJPF) – A family fight led to the Christmas Day death of Christopher man. Christopher Police were called to the home on West 15th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Jeffery Brown,37, suffering from a stab wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
