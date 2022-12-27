Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kelo.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Taken To Hospital After Lester Area Accident
Lester, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Lester on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:55 p.m., Jean Marrow of Sioux Falls was westbound on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about two and a half miles east of Lester, or four and a half miles west of Rock Rapids when she hit a snow drift with her 2013 Toyota Scion. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the north ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s safety; 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot; Snow next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy New Year’s Eve! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. Two more South Dakotans have...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: 2022 Rewind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought a variety of headlines to KELOLAND from impeachment to two Derechos and nearly everything in between. In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look back on some of the top-viewed stories of the past year. Stories featured:. Oregon couple moves to South...
KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
KELOLAND TV
January sobriety checkpoints announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
KELOLAND TV
Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters face blizzard at Bosma Poultry inferno
SIBLEY—Bosma Poultry was destroyed in fire at its facility east of Sibley along Pierce Avenue, amid the pre-dawn darkness of a brutal blizzard Thursday. No life-threatening injuries were suffered. However, firefighters did experience frostbite from the extreme cold, and one department member experienced heart palpitations. Sibley Fire Department chief...
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
KELOLAND TV
How to help Union Gospel Mission after burst pipes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls non-profit is in cleanup mode after pipes burst the day after Christmas. The disaster sent nearly 40 women and children to stay with other organizations while recovery presses on at the Union Gospel Mission. Burst pipes in the sprinkler system are...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man faces multiple charges after harassing multiple residents of a north Sioux Falls apartment building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the incident occurred on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect approached a group of people arriving at the apartment building, asking them to give him a ride. The victims politely declined; however, the suspect continued to yell at them. The suspect then yelled at multiple other residents before he followed the arriving party to an apartment. Multiple witnesses claim the suspect was trying to throw one of the victims off the third-story balcony.
