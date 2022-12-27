Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
mychamplainvalley.com
Improving Vermont roadside safety through guardrails
Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others. ““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
WCAX
Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from just three to about 25, with several more are expected to open soon. Vermont is among nearly...
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
WMUR.com
Homicides in New Hampshire up in 2022 compared to last 2 years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire saw more homicides in 2022 compared to the previous two years. In 2022, New Hampshire had 27 homicide cases, an increase from 2021 and 2020, where there were 16 in both years. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the average the state sees...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow
WCAX
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
whdh.com
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property
MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (WPTZ) — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the...
nbcboston.com
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
WCAX
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using income taxes instead of property taxes. The idea has been kicked around before. Legislation aimed at educational equity got the ball rolling last year, but until now, nobody has dug into the details to see whether it could be done.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
WCAX
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
