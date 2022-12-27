ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
Improving Vermont roadside safety through guardrails

Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others. ““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the...
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
WCAX Bloopers 2022

The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
Friday Weathercast

Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence

A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow

New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using income taxes instead of property taxes. The idea has been kicked around before. Legislation aimed at educational equity got the ball rolling last year, but until now, nobody has dug into the details to see whether it could be done.
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont

Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
