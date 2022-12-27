Read full article on original website
Robert C. “Bob” Adams
Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, December 29, 2022. Robert was born September 22, 1955. He was the son of the late Donald A. Adams and Shirley Kifer Overheim. Raised in Clintonville and St. Petersburg, he was a graduate of A-C...
Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr.
Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at his home. Robert was born in Conneration, Clarion County, on July 29, 1941. He was the son of the late George and Annie Weaver Burt. Bob was a graduate of Union...
Phyllis A. Meals
Phyllis A. Meals, 90, of Rimersburg, PA, passed thru Heaven’s gate on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She has resided at Country Springs Personal Care Home since April of 2021. She was born on Feb. 3, 1932 in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of the late Dorothy Elvira (Bechtel) and Wirl Revere Shilling.
Terrence Allen O’Neil
Terrence Allen O’Neil, 72, died Tuesday morning, December 27th, at his home in Seneca surrounded by family. He received Jesus Christ as his savior in 1971 and committed to the diligent study and application of God’s Word in 1974. Throughout his illness, he trusted in Jesus’ healing power...
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
The house, at 1210 Robbins Avenue, was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor's website.
Abby Lee Miller sells Penn Hills dance studio from 'Dance Moms' for $300K
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for Abby Lee Miller.The New York Post is reporting that she sold the famed Penn Hills dance studio along Saltsburg Road for $300,000.The report says the building will be used for another commercial purpose, which means Miller's dance studio is officially closing come the new year.
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
Woman killed after fire at Westmoreland County senior-living apartments identified
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted at an apartment building in West Newton Thursday evening, says Westmoreland County's coroner. The fire impacted the 11th floor of the Filbern Manor Sr. Citizen Hi-Rise at 410 Water St. The county coroner told us that his office was called to the scene.
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Seven months after a local landscaper was found in a Scott Township alley, there are still no arrests in the case. One of the last people to see 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll alive is talking to Channel 11 about his kindness. Mercedez Addison said Carroll often...
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
New Castle crash sends two to the hospital
A minivan driven by a woman struck a passenger vehicle driven by a man around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to New Castle police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The man was unresponsive and was being given CPR at the scene by a passerby. The woman was stunned by the airbag in her car but was conscious and alert. Both were taken to UPMC Jameson with CPR still being performed on the way to the hospital.
Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
