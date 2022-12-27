ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, PA

explore venango

Robert C. “Bob” Adams

Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, December 29, 2022. Robert was born September 22, 1955. He was the son of the late Donald A. Adams and Shirley Kifer Overheim. Raised in Clintonville and St. Petersburg, he was a graduate of A-C...
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr.

Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at his home. Robert was born in Conneration, Clarion County, on July 29, 1941. He was the son of the late George and Annie Weaver Burt. Bob was a graduate of Union...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Phyllis A. Meals

Phyllis A. Meals, 90, of Rimersburg, PA, passed thru Heaven’s gate on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She has resided at Country Springs Personal Care Home since April of 2021. She was born on Feb. 3, 1932 in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of the late Dorothy Elvira (Bechtel) and Wirl Revere Shilling.
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Terrence Allen O’Neil

Terrence Allen O’Neil, 72, died Tuesday morning, December 27th, at his home in Seneca surrounded by family. He received Jesus Christ as his savior in 1971 and committed to the diligent study and application of God’s Word in 1974. Throughout his illness, he trusted in Jesus’ healing power...
SENECA, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

New Castle crash sends two to the hospital

A minivan driven by a woman struck a passenger vehicle driven by a man around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to New Castle police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The man was unresponsive and was being given CPR at the scene by a passerby. The woman was stunned by the airbag in her car but was conscious and alert. Both were taken to UPMC Jameson with CPR still being performed on the way to the hospital.
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
PENN HILLS, PA

