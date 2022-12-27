Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Edith Mae Fox
Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on December 27, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Oil City on November 23, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ardith (Russell) Fox, Sr. Edith graduated from Oil City High School.
explore venango
Helen T. Monarch
Helen T. Monarch, 88, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Caring Place. She was born on December 6, 1934 in Venango County, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Raczkowski) Lazo. She married, the love of her life, Francis A. Monarch on July 11, 1953. She...
explore venango
Dolores June (“Teet”) Stewart
Dolores June (“Teet”) Stewart, surrounded by her children, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Teet was born on April 21,1930 in Climax, PA to her parents, James and Cora Mae Truitt. In the weeks just prior to her passing, Teet spent many hours...
explore venango
David B. Cook
David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
explore venango
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
explore venango
Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr.
Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at his home. Robert was born in Conneration, Clarion County, on July 29, 1941. He was the son of the late George and Annie Weaver Burt. Bob was a graduate of Union...
explore venango
Roy L. Sliker
Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died December 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born September 14, 1930, in Lickingville, he was one of ten children to the late Alva and Luella Dashner Sliker. He graduated from Tionesta High School in 1948. Corporal Roy L. Sliker, CE, USAR...
explore venango
Robert C. “Bob” Adams
Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, December 29, 2022. Robert was born September 22, 1955. He was the son of the late Donald A. Adams and Shirley Kifer Overheim. Raised in Clintonville and St. Petersburg, he was a graduate of A-C...
explore venango
Phyllis A. Meals
Phyllis A. Meals, 90, of Rimersburg, PA, passed thru Heaven’s gate on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She has resided at Country Springs Personal Care Home since April of 2021. She was born on Feb. 3, 1932 in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of the late Dorothy Elvira (Bechtel) and Wirl Revere Shilling.
explore venango
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda. After graduating from North Clarion...
explore venango
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
explore venango
Mary J. Green
Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on September 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Green on May 13, 1950. Together they...
explore venango
Larry Jay Phillips
Larry Jay Phillips, 80, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. Larry was born March 23, 1942 in Oil City, he was the son of the late James and Edith Phillips. Larry graduated from Garden Grove High School in California. He retired from the Pipe...
explore venango
Leonard L. (Sonny) Hoffman
Leonard L. (Sonny) Hoffman passed away at home December 29, 2022. Sonny was born on November 28, 1938 to Ethel V. Amsler Hoffman and Louis H. Hoffman in Marble, Pa. On December 15, 1963, he married Verna L. McIntire, and they were married for 57 years until her passing on August 13, 2020.
explore venango
Dennis L. Snyder
Dennis L. Snyder, 75, of Mayport, died Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022, as a result of a tractor accident. Born on April 1, 1947, in Langville, he was the son of the late Delbert P. and Gladys J. (Yeaney) Snyder. Denny graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1965. He then...
explore venango
Terrence Allen O’Neil
Terrence Allen O’Neil, 72, died Tuesday morning, December 27th, at his home in Seneca surrounded by family. He received Jesus Christ as his savior in 1971 and committed to the diligent study and application of God’s Word in 1974. Throughout his illness, he trusted in Jesus’ healing power...
explore venango
Frank M. Frazier
Frank M. Frazier, 90, of Tylersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Tylersburg on December 19, 1932, to the late Frank D. and Ruth Reyner Frazier. In Frank’s younger years, he graduated from North Clarion School. Throughout his working years, he had worked for...
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Comments / 0