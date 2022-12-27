ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

The Late Afternoon Weather Report — Rain Now Approaching the I-65 Corridor

RADAR CHECK: At 3:55 pm, light to moderate rain was approaching the I-65 corridor in the northern half of the area, with moderate to heavy rain approaching the I-65 corridor in the southern half of Central Alabama. At this point, no strong or severe storms are being reported, but much of the western half of the area is getting a decent soaking. Afternoon highs made it up into the lower 60s to the lower 70s, with Alexander City and Sylacauga leading the way as the warm spots at 70 degrees. The cool spot was Haleyville, topping out at 62 degrees. Birmingham made it to 65 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Dense Fog Advisory Goes In Effect at 10 pm for All of Central Alabama

Please be careful out there on the roads tonight, since this is New Year’s Eve and there will be lots of partying. If driving, slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. • DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING...

Comments / 0

Community Policy