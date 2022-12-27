Read full article on original website
The Late Afternoon Weather Report — Rain Now Approaching the I-65 Corridor
RADAR CHECK: At 3:55 pm, light to moderate rain was approaching the I-65 corridor in the northern half of the area, with moderate to heavy rain approaching the I-65 corridor in the southern half of Central Alabama. At this point, no strong or severe storms are being reported, but much of the western half of the area is getting a decent soaking. Afternoon highs made it up into the lower 60s to the lower 70s, with Alexander City and Sylacauga leading the way as the warm spots at 70 degrees. The cool spot was Haleyville, topping out at 62 degrees. Birmingham made it to 65 degrees.
Dense Fog Advisory Goes In Effect at 10 pm for All of Central Alabama
Please be careful out there on the roads tonight, since this is New Year’s Eve and there will be lots of partying. If driving, slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. • DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING...
Alabama NewsCenter — One Pot Chili Mac is an easy, filling dish to cap a stressful holiday season
With the holidays taking their toll by now, and a weekend of college and professional football ahead – not to mention New Year’s – the time is right for a simple, savory dish that can carry you through the final days of the season. This one-pot meal...
