COVID community transmission level ‘high’ in Suffolk, masks in indoor public places recommended: CDC

Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
Pay Attention to Social Host Law When Having Holiday Parties
Sharon Richmond reminds us of the hazards and consequences of hosting holiday parties for young people. Read More ...
longisland.com
Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee
A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
Chocolate Maker Hershey Sued By NY Man Alleging 'Serious Health Risk'
A New York man is suing chocolate maker Hershey, alleging that the company’s dark chocolate products contain harmful levels of metals, the New York Post reports. In a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Nassau County resident Christopher Lazazzar…
2022: Crime Comes Home to Huntington for Some
Crime, an omnipresent topic of concern for many, came home directly and violently for some Huntington residents this year. For others, crime turned up in their driveways. This fall, two particularly violent crimes occuring less than a week apart and outside Huntington claimed the lives Read More ...
longisland.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Multiple Agencies Respond to Boat Fire at Wantagh Residence
Multiple emergency agencies responded to a waterfront residence in Wantagh, NY at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to extinguish a boat anchored at the property that was engulfed in flames, reports say. A thick plume of black smoke from the home – located in the vicinity of Riverside Drive...
Schumer delivers $5 million for Riverside sewage treatment plant in federal omnibus spending law
Riverside revitalization efforts got a $5 million boost in the federal omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden yesterday. The $5 million appropriation requested by Sen. Chuck Schumer is targeted for construction of the wastewater treatment facility considered the lynchpin of the Riverside Action Plan. The treatment facility is essential to the implementation of the revitalization plan, which calls for high-density mixed-use development in portions of the Riverside hamlet.
NY officer on ventilator after being stabbed in Suffolk expecting 1st child with wife
STONY BROOK, NY (PIX11) — The two officers who were stabbed in Medford on Wednesday are both Army veterans who served in Afghanistan, Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison said on Thursday. One of the officers was stabbed in the clavicle, Harrison said. The stab wound went through his clavicle and into his neck. He […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Theresa Whelan, Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court judge, dies at 60
Theresa Whelan, of Wading River, a longtime Suffolk County judge who served for more than 10 years in family court and most recently as the county’s Surrogate’s Court judge, died Monday, Dec. 26, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 60. Theresa Whelan always knew she wanted...
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man and woman allegedly stole two televisions from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, on...
Three people charged after tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police
Three people are facing criminal charges after a sweep of retail establishments in a tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police yesterday, police said in a press release last night. The police department’s Community Orientated Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead Community...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Commack store this month. A man allegedly stole an Xbox from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, on...
longislandbusiness.com
Singer Performs National Anthem in Navajo Language at Suffolk Legislature Meeting
Long Island singer Michelle Thomas was invited to sing the National Anthem in the Navajo language at the General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature on December 6th. December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and Legislator Bridget Fleming invited Thomas to sing at the meeting to honor the soldiers of World War II.
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
Woman seriously hurt in Suffolk hit-and-run crash: police
A woman was left seriously injured after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island Thursday, police said.
longisland.com
Nassau DA: East Northport Man Charged for Allegedly Fraudulently Receiving Over $50,000 in Public Benefits
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an East Northport man was arraigned on grand larceny, welfare fraud, and other charges for allegedly underreporting his household income and resources, enabling him to receive more than $50,000 in Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for his family to which they were not entitled.
Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two people injured in Port Jefferson shooting
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Main Street in Port Jefferson just after 7 p.m. on December 28. The two victims were shot near Linden Place between the railroad tracks and Perry Street. One victim was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center via an ambulance with a chest injury. The other victim was transported by a friend to Mather Hospital with minor injuries.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 18