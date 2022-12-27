ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades

MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
CLEVELAND, OH
News Talk 1490

Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy