Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Police investigating shooting at Phoenix business leaving 9 people injured

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that had nice different gunshot wound victims at a business in Phoenix, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded to a business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. After authorities transported several victims to local...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale police warning public about fake parking ticket scam

PHOENIX — Police are warning the public about fake parking tickets showing up under windshield wipers in Scottsdale. Officer Aaron Bolin told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday that a handful of people have come to the Scottsdale Police headquarters recently looking to paying the bogus fines or to question the validity of the counterfeit tickets.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after multiple people allegedly shot him in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 8 p.m. near 16th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona AG sues Buckeye school district for allegedly overpaying superintendent

PHOENIX — A West Valley school district said it received no warning before Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday he was suing it over allegedly overpaying its superintendent in recent years. The lawsuit filed against Buckeye Elementary School District and Superintendent Kristi Wilson claims Wilson was paid about...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Eloy due to crash

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Eloy, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes closures are due to a crash that occurred near milepost 205. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route. There is no estimated...
ELOY, AZ
KTAR.com

Man charged with murder, kidnapping after deadly argument with girlfriend

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, according to Phoenix police. Officers arrested Bobby Montano on Friday night after responding to a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. in the area of 101st Avenue and Indian School Road. Montano was detained...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Hazmat crews working to clean up fuel leak after vehicles collide in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities are on the scene of a traffic accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck carrying 9,000 gallons of unleaded fuel. The collision, which happened near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, created nearly a two-foot gash in the semi-truck’s tank, which resulted in a significant fuel leak onto 51st Avenue, Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday after getting hit by a car on a Glendale street. Officers responded to a car-pedestrian collision around 12:45 a.m. near State Farm Stadium, the Glendale Police Department said. Police said the passenger sedan, which remained...
GLENDALE, AZ

