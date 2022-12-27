Read full article on original website
Southwest promises refunds as airline sees ‘certain’ financial impact
WASHINGTON (Reuters) –Southwest Airlines promised to reimburse passengers for expenses such as hotels and car rentals in addition to refunding tickets after it canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm and said there would be a still-undetermined hit to its earnings. “There’ll certainly be an impact...
Southwest Airlines plans to get back to normal operations on Friday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co. said it plans to return to normal operations on Friday after days of running at a third of its usual capacity due to disruptions triggered by a massive winter storm that swept much of the United States around the Christmas holiday. The storm forced U.S....
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
(Reuters) – The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving to England from China from Jan. 5 will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test, taken no more than two days prior to departure, according to a statement. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals
ROME (Reuters) – Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. She said Italy’s measures risked “not being fully effective” if not extended across the EU,...
Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
(Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China. Wall Street’s three main indexes booked their first yearly drop since...
Audi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at German automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have extended a strike deadline to Jan. 11 from Jan. 1 as they aim to reach an agreement with the firm over pay raises, a union document seen by Reuters on Friday showed. The Independent Union...
Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic’s State Veterinary Administration (SVS) on Friday reported bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with around 750,000 hens in the west of the country. The detection of bird flu was reported after the farm registered an increase in deaths...
