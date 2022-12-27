Crash ends with car in North Fort Myers canal

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a crash ended with a car in a North Fort Myers canal Tuesday morning.

The car was found in the water on Bayshore Road and Daughtreys Creek Road around 1:40 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Lee County deputies, and fire crews.

Several poles from a fence were sticking out of the car.

We are working to confirm what exactly happened, as well as the cause.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest updates on this investigation when they become available.