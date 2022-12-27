ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash ends with car in North Fort Myers canal

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a crash ended with a car in a North Fort Myers canal Tuesday morning.

The car was found in the water on Bayshore Road and Daughtreys Creek Road around 1:40 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Lee County deputies, and fire crews.

Several poles from a fence were sticking out of the car.

We are working to confirm what exactly happened, as well as the cause.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest updates on this investigation when they become available.

WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve

A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m. The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
Traffic Alerts: December 31

All lanes on Lee Boulevard at the intersection of Ida Avenue are shut down due to a crash. Traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
One person in custody following Fort Myers armed carjacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Fort Myers Police Department were called to the Beau Rivage Towers on First Street around 11:30 a.m. following the reports of an attempted car jacking.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
FORT MYERS, FL
FireRescue1

Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police: Don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire

New Year’s Eve is always a big celebration, but it isn’t always celebrated in a safe, smart way; every year, celebratory gunfire hurts people on New Year’s Eve, even in Southwest Florida. In only seconds, innocent people’s lives are changed forever, and it’s easily preventable. Capt. Shawn...
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers, FL
