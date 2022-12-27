A Nashville resident died following a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Highway 278 just west of Highway 32 near the Hope Airport in Hempstead County. According to the state police report filed by Trooper Trevor Dew, the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Highway 278 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side front bumper of a 2008 Ford F250 that was traveling west on Highway 278.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO