Read full article on original website
Related
southwestarkansasradio.com
Dierks man charged with battery of man found on side of the road
Charges were filed on Tuesday, December 27 against a Howard County resident in the Howard County Circuit Court. 42-year-old Mark Brooks of Dierks was charged with one count of battery in the 2nd degree and one county of battery in the 1st degree. According to the affidavit, around October 22nd,...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville resident involved in fatal accident
A Nashville resident died following a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Highway 278 just west of Highway 32 near the Hope Airport in Hempstead County. According to the state police report filed by Trooper Trevor Dew, the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Highway 278 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side front bumper of a 2008 Ford F250 that was traveling west on Highway 278.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville man arrested and charged with several theft by receiving and other charges
Authorities arrested a Nashville man on December 10 and charged him on December 27 with residential burglary, theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a certain person. 29-year-old Dontaurus Block was arrested after Howard County Sheriff Deputy Jake Eudy was dispatched to a residence on Chapel Hill Road...
Comments / 0