ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
southwestarkansasradio.com

Dierks man charged with battery of man found on side of the road

Charges were filed on Tuesday, December 27 against a Howard County resident in the Howard County Circuit Court. 42-year-old Mark Brooks of Dierks was charged with one count of battery in the 2nd degree and one county of battery in the 1st degree. According to the affidavit, around October 22nd,...
DIERKS, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Nashville resident involved in fatal accident

A Nashville resident died following a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Highway 278 just west of Highway 32 near the Hope Airport in Hempstead County. According to the state police report filed by Trooper Trevor Dew, the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Highway 278 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side front bumper of a 2008 Ford F250 that was traveling west on Highway 278.
NASHVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy