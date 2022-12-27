ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ryan Reynolds ‘idolised’ Will Ferrell

Ryan Reynolds has “idolised” Will Ferrell for his “entire working life”. The ‘Deadpool’ star was thrilled to sign up to star in ‘Spirited’ because it meant working with the 55-year-old comedy legend. He said: “Will Ferrell is somebody that has contributed more...
Paris Hilton releases new version of Stars Are Blind

Paris Hilton has released a new version of her single 'Stars Are Blind'. The 41-year-old socialite first released the reggae-infused track as the lead song from her 2006 album 'Paris', and she's now updated it with new vocals and production and the resulting offering, titled 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)' is now available exclusively on Amazon Music.
Maneskin release mini documentary

Maneskin have released a new mini-documentary on their North American tour. The Italian rock band - featuring vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio - shared the 36-minute film on YouTube, which gives fans an insight into their lives on and off the stage.

