French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Ryan Reynolds ‘idolised’ Will Ferrell
Ryan Reynolds has “idolised” Will Ferrell for his “entire working life”. The ‘Deadpool’ star was thrilled to sign up to star in ‘Spirited’ because it meant working with the 55-year-old comedy legend. He said: “Will Ferrell is somebody that has contributed more...
Paris Hilton releases new version of Stars Are Blind
Paris Hilton has released a new version of her single 'Stars Are Blind'. The 41-year-old socialite first released the reggae-infused track as the lead song from her 2006 album 'Paris', and she's now updated it with new vocals and production and the resulting offering, titled 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)' is now available exclusively on Amazon Music.
Maneskin release mini documentary
Maneskin have released a new mini-documentary on their North American tour. The Italian rock band - featuring vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio - shared the 36-minute film on YouTube, which gives fans an insight into their lives on and off the stage.
