Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Related
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
fox26houston.com
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve
3...2...1... countdown to the new year, not your time in jail! As celebrations begin, police warn Houstonians to not drive under the influence.
fox26houston.com
Humble deadly shooting: Authorities release new information after 2 were killed, 2 others injured
HUMBLE, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released some details following a deadly quadruple shooting in Humble on Friday just before noon. The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Park Square Lane in north Harris County. Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Man in critical condition, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting reportedly involved a married couple, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Friday.
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
Murder committed minutes before 2022 still unsolved despite improving HPD homicide clearance numbers
Improving deadly crime statistics are offering little comfort to the family of a woman who didn't live to see another year of her life.
fox26houston.com
Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0