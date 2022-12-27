ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy