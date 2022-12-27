ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine after light overnight snow, rain

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvhQl_0jvQkn1400

Some areas of North Georgia woke up to light snow and rain after overnight temperatures dipped below freezing, but there should be plenty of sunshine later in the day, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“Hopefully no one has to fill up this morning because we are still cold, but at least the snow is starting to wind down so that won’t be as much of an issue for those of you getting out later on today,” Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

https://twitter.com/NWSAtlanta/status/1607608916585897984

That early morning precipitation, combined with near freezing temperatures in Atlanta, could make roads slippery and potentially icy during the morning commute, Deon said.

“I do want you to use extreme caution, especially on secondary roads that haven’t been treated. There still could be patchy areas out there,” she added.

Deon said that while temps are still a bit lower than normal, they will rise later in the day and will be accompanied by sunny skies. There will be a high of 44 degrees at noon before temperatures reach an afternoon high of 48. She noted that it will be up to 20 degrees warmer than Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27W6bm_0jvQkn1400

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“The cold temperatures will be around through this morning, but we are headed for a day filled with a lot of sunshine,” Deon said. “Looking really good throughout this afternoon, and this evening we will have a mostly clear sky.”

The skies will remain mostly clear into the overnight hours, Deon added. After another cold night, you can expect more sunshine Wednesday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page .

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

