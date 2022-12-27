Read full article on original website
flagscanner.com
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET. Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 4:22AM MST until January 2 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ. * WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to...
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
flagscanner.com
PRESS RELEASE: Christmas Day Structure Fire in Doney Park
On December 25th, 2022, SFMD Engine 32, Engine 31, Flagstaff Fire Rescue 3 and SFMD Battalion 30 responded to the report of a possible structure fire in Doney Park. On arrival, Engine 32 identified that it was a large, chicken-coop style structure fully engulfed in flame. E32 quickly suppressed the fire, but unfortunately, the coop was a total loss. Thankfully, no livestock were harmed.
ABC 15 News
Three people dead after falling through ice at Coconino County lake
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — Coconino County Sheriff's Office officials tell ABC15 two bodies have been pulled from Woods Canyon Lake, a day after it was reported they fell through ice. At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, officials said they received a call for help and it's believed three people fell...
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
