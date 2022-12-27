ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

ABC 15 News

Winter weather hits the Valley and high country

PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ARIZONA STATE
flagscanner.com

PRESS RELEASE: Christmas Day Structure Fire in Doney Park

On December 25th, 2022, SFMD Engine 32, Engine 31, Flagstaff Fire Rescue 3 and SFMD Battalion 30 responded to the report of a possible structure fire in Doney Park. On arrival, Engine 32 identified that it was a large, chicken-coop style structure fully engulfed in flame. E32 quickly suppressed the fire, but unfortunately, the coop was a total loss. Thankfully, no livestock were harmed.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

