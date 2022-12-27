ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mouse65
4d ago

I agree they should have time to bond. However, jail is no place to raise a baby! They should not do the jail sentance with their mother. Besides that,, who is paying for the daily diapers, formulas, cribs, medical, etc? I doubt the mother.

Michelle McDaniel
4d ago

it's a good idea for them to be together until the mom gets out and it will help them to be a better person and mom I think it will help people with kids that's in there

Morgan Freeman
4d ago

So ummm what about men who have newborns don't you think they want to be with their children??? ohh yeahhh cause men don't matter don't worrryyy....

