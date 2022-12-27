Read full article on original website
Mouse65
4d ago
I agree they should have time to bond. However, jail is no place to raise a baby! They should not do the jail sentance with their mother. Besides that,, who is paying for the daily diapers, formulas, cribs, medical, etc? I doubt the mother.
Reply(21)
15
Michelle McDaniel
4d ago
it's a good idea for them to be together until the mom gets out and it will help them to be a better person and mom I think it will help people with kids that's in there
Reply(4)
16
Morgan Freeman
4d ago
So ummm what about men who have newborns don't you think they want to be with their children??? ohh yeahhh cause men don't matter don't worrryyy....
Reply(5)
9
Related
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
Alabama inmate 'baked to death' in prison cell 'hotter than three hells,' federal lawsuit says
An Alabama inmate died after being “baked” to death in a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” his family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, in the mental health ward at...
Men's prison is slammed by inspectors for not providing make-up its transgender inmates
HMP Northumberland in Morpeth has been criticised in a recent inspection for failing to provide make-up products for transgender prisoners.
Children with no food at home 'crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs'
Children are crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs due to hunger, an MP has told the Commons. Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, is calling for free school meals for all primary school children, and she read out heartbreaking accounts that highlighted how bleak the situation has become for some.
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel of...
CDC says a room spray connected to a deadly multistate outbreak last year also killed a pet raccoon
Humans weren't the only ones that lost their lives after being exposed to an aromatherapy spray linked to fatal cases of a rare tropical disease. The disease also killed a family's pet raccoon in Texas.
Mother arrested after Indiana police claim her kids were left alone without heat
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana said they found two young children alone inside an apartment without heat for several hours while their mother was at work, but there are conflicting stories about exactly what happened.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to speak with people who were there to get the story.Late Monday afternoon, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit responded to the Tiberon Trails apartment complex in the 1200 block of West 52nd Drive in Merrillville for a report of two children left alone in an apartment, according to a news release.Officers arrived to...
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
'Spiteful' Worker Gets 6-Week Sick Leave Note After Being Denied 40 Hours of Overtime Pay
Is it ever justified for an employee to lie about an illness to skip work?. Photo byPhoto by Matheus Frade on UnsplashonUnsplash. Most people with full-time jobs will spend a large portion of their waking hours at work or working at their job. Even those who love their job still require a break from it now and again, and time to rest and recharge.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
ktalnews.com
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Court says Ohio father waited too long to contest adoption
An Ohio dad lost his parental rights to his newborn child because he waited too long to contest the adoption petition.
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
Comments / 85