ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways

By Taylor Mitchell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1TsY_0jvQkZbm00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, law enforcement agencies in north Alabama are warning residents of areas to avoid due to icy conditions.

DeKalb County

Huntsville Police says not to call for minor accidents due to high call volume

• All roads in DeKalb County have been deemed impassable, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA)

• Beason’s Gap in Fort Payne

• Third Street Gap in Fort Payne

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued specific advisories in DeKalb County for portions of Alabama Highway 75 and I-59.

Jackson County

• All roads in Jackson County are considered impassable due to icy conditions

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said road conditions are expected to continue through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Frozen pipe bursts into spectacle near Redstone Arsenal

Lawrence County

According to Brian Covington, chief deputy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the following roadways were deemed “hot spots” and remained slick:

• County Road 460

• Highway 20 between Hillsboro and Trinity

• Highway 33

• Highway 36

• Highway 157 N heading towards the Colbert County line

Covington’s last update said the agency responded to eight crashes as a result of the icy road conditions.

Limestone County

•ALEA says that Huntsville Browns Ferry Road near the intersection of Cambridge Lane is impassable.

•Roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county

Madison County

According to the latest updates from the Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison Police Department, the following roadways are closed due to icy conditions:

• All roads in the City of Madison have been deemed impassable

• Bankhead Parkway

• Cecil Ashburn Drive

• Chapman Mountain

• Governors Drive

• Green Mountain Road (south end) in Madison

• Hobbs Island Road (open, but extremely treacherous)

• Keel Mountain Road in Madison

• Mountain Gap Road

• Old Monrovia Road

• Research Park Boulevard

• Sparkman Drive (Warrior Drive to Pulaski Pike)

• U.S. Highway 431

• Elevated portions of I-565

• Slaughter Road

• Jeff Road at Sealy Road

Marshall County

• All municipal roads in the City of Arab are closed due to icy road conditions.

• Alabama Highway 227 is closed from Signal Point Road to the Guntersville State Park Ranger’s Station, according to the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department

• Major portions of Grant Mountain Road have been deemed impassable, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Retail stores racking up fees on returns

Morgan County

Law enforcement officials, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), say the following roadways are closed, impassable, or should be used only with extreme caution:

• Apple Grove Road in Union Hill near Brewer High School (open, but use caution)

• Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring

• Hudson Memorial Bridge

• U.S. Highway 431 N heading into Huntsville (closed)

• Tennessee River Bridge

Both the sheriff’s office and ALEA warned of diminishing road conditions in the Brindlee Mountain area, especially near U.S. 231.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas if at all possible and to use extreme caution if forced to drive in the areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Severe weather possible across Alabama next week

Another round of potentially severe storms is in the forecast for Alabama next week. Several rounds of rain aren’t out of the question from Monday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service said Tuesday is the most likely day for strong to severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the Christmas holiday, including:   Thursday, Dec. 22  Deputies arrested Kenneth Author Burks, 21, of Hanceville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.    ——-  Deputies arrested Jason Robert Day, 40, of Hanceville, on multiple warrants, including two for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements, as well as two probation violations for sexual offense reporting and registration requirements.   Friday, Dec. 23  Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Bremen community. Jackson Stone, 23, of Tennessee, was reported...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says

Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam

A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy