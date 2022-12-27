MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mental health professionals say we are in a children's mental health crisis. According to a new study, mental health related emergency department visits and revisits among children are going up. That study shows nearly 30% of those emergency visits were because of suicidal thoughts or self-harm. Dr. Edgar Finn with Altapointe says mental health professionals have known about this for years, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it worse.

