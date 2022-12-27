Read full article on original website
Moonpie Over Mobile prepares for New Year's Eve celebration
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Rain or no rain, folks are excited about Mobiles New Year's Eve celebrations. "We are ready to rock and roll, the stage is ready the barricades are up," said Amberly Harris, Moonpie Over Mobile board member. Downtown Mobile was a whirl of activity Friday, as...
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
Prichard resident says trash pickup more than a holiday problem
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a problem piling up around Prichard- it's trash. Trash is plainly visible in several parts of the city. The city announced delays in holiday trash pick up this week, but some residents say the problem is not just because of the holidays. Prichard resident...
Police confirm 9 people shot, witnesses say one dead in downtown Mobile NYE
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Witnesses tell NBC 15 that several people were shot with one fatality in downtown Mobile around 11:15 p.m. Witnesses say it happened between Jackson St. and Joachim St. on Dauphin St. Chief Prine later confirmed to NBC 15 that nine people were shot. This is...
When it comes to crime, figures show Mobile has plenty of guns to go around
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We'll have to wait a while for the full numbers from 2022. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has already shared the numbers of guns recovered by law enforcement in Alabama and traced back to crimes in the year 2021. And Mobile, unfortunately,...
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
MPD seeking public's help in locating Walmart shooting suspects
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspects identified in Tuesday night's Walmart Supercenter shooting. Police say at about 8:30 p.m. an altercation ensued between two groups in the self-checkout line. According to police, one person from each group began...
Mental health professionals say we are in a “children’s mental health crisis”
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mental health professionals say we are in a children's mental health crisis. According to a new study, mental health related emergency department visits and revisits among children are going up. That study shows nearly 30% of those emergency visits were because of suicidal thoughts or self-harm. Dr. Edgar Finn with Altapointe says mental health professionals have known about this for years, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it worse.
