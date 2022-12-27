Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Related
WREG
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
4 taken to area hospitals after crash, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to area hospitals after a car crash Saturday morning in Memphis. The crash happened in the in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Memphis Police said six vehicles were involved. Four people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. No other...
‘Don’t hurt me!’: Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by 2 men, forced to withdraw money, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by two men, who allegedly kidnapped a second person while forcing the woman to drive around the Mid-South. On Dec. 20 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a kidnapping/abduction call on Dorset Drive, off Helene Road. The caller...
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after four people were shot in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, four people were shot. One man was pronounced dead at...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
Homicide investigators on the scene after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after shots were fired in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, there were multiple victims and Memphis Fire told FOX13 crews did...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Police issue city watch for endangered missing teenager
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have issued a city watch for a missing and endangered teenager as of Dec. 31. Clairese Melton, 15, was last seen on Friday night around 9 p.m., according to MPD. She reportedly threatened to harm herself before leaving 3800 Block Marion Avenue, which is in the U of M area near Park Avenue Hospital and Pete and Sam's restaurant.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspect wanted in Dollar General shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting that took place at a Dollar General on December 18, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 12:10 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4546 Millbranch Road. The suspect entered the store and went to the rear...
actionnews5.com
New Year’s Eve road closures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect road closers in Downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve. MPD will be directing traffic at Front Street and Beale Street, Danny Thomas Boulevard and M.L.K Avenue, and B.B. King and Peabody Place. Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be several road closures...
actionnews5.com
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
actionnews5.com
Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A donation drive for displaced residents of Feels like Home senior living facility successfully collected enough shirts, shoes and pants on Saturday morning to replace items lost during the fatal fire that destroyed the facility on Thursday evening. Staff with the assisted living home told Action...
Kait 8
1 person dead, 2 critical in fire at assisted living facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that has left 1 person dead and 2 in critical condition on Thursday night. Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.
Man killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told that a man, 58, was struck by a vehicle and the...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Germantown; 3 suspects on the run, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after an attempted kidnapping Friday night near a Germantown shopping center, according to the Germantown Police Department. At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of W. Farmington at the Shop at Saddle Creek in response to an...
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
actionnews5.com
Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m. Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Officers...
actionnews5.com
17-year-old shot during struggle with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.
Comments / 0