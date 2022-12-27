Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City. Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather...
wtoc.com
Year-end 401K planning help with the Fiduciary Group
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year rolls around its probably time to start think about your financial planning. Kyle Powers is the Director of The Fiduciary Group and he is joining me to give you a few year end pointers on your 401K and financial planning.
wtoc.com
Ring in the new year with a firework show along Savannah’s waterfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do to ring in 2023, you may want to head to River Street. On December 31, the Savannah Waterfront Association will host a firework show that is free to the public. Julie Musselman, the Executive Director of the Savannah...
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clock is running out on 2022. There’s a ton of options to celebrate the start of 2023 in the Hostess City, including at Plant Riverside, Savannah’s entertainment district. Organizers are expecting anywhere from five to eight thousand people throughout the evening. There’s lots...
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
wtoc.com
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of road work. Georgia D.O.T. closed the bridge in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six month project. Ogeechee Road just outside...
wtoc.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Chatham Co. as people gathered for holidays
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases have doubled in Chatham County since the beginning of December, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Health leaders say people gathering for the holidays are part of the spike. As the weeks of December went by, COVID-19 cases constantly rose. On...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
wtoc.com
TMT farms collects over 95,000 pounds of food during Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Thompson family packs up their miles of Christmas display, they say they’re thankful for the people who visit all month long and the help it gives the community all year long. They pulled the plug on the 2022 TMT Christmas lights Tuesday...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department gives safety tips for New Year’s Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of us are ready to celebrate the New year this weekend, whether that be checking out a firework show or having some fun at home. But we want to be sure you can have fun and stay safe at the same time. Corporal Josh Flynn...
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
wtoc.com
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
wtoc.com
SAFE Shelter helped nearly 2,000 people in 2022, welcomed new interim director
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last few years, you’ve probably noticed that there has been an increase in the number of domestic violence cases where you live. Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence served close to 2,000 people this year alone. There’s also a new...
wtoc.com
Gunther named permanent chief of police in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new chief of police for the Savannah Police Department is a familiar face. Lenny Gunther will take over the role permanently, effective immediately. Gunther has been serving as interim chief since July 29. “We conducted a national search and considered a group of impressive police...
WJCL
Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
wtoc.com
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
wtoc.com
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began. They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
