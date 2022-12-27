ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City. Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Year-end 401K planning help with the Fiduciary Group

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year rolls around its probably time to start think about your financial planning. Kyle Powers is the Director of The Fiduciary Group and he is joining me to give you a few year end pointers on your 401K and financial planning.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clock is running out on 2022. There’s a ton of options to celebrate the start of 2023 in the Hostess City, including at Plant Riverside, Savannah’s entertainment district. Organizers are expecting anywhere from five to eight thousand people throughout the evening. There’s lots...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeking to locate missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Gunther named permanent chief of police in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new chief of police for the Savannah Police Department is a familiar face. Lenny Gunther will take over the role permanently, effective immediately. Gunther has been serving as interim chief since July 29. “We conducted a national search and considered a group of impressive police...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began.  They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
STATESBORO, GA

