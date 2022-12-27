Read full article on original website
Five people injured in back-to-back crashes in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine — Five people were injured following two back-to-back crashes in Richmond Friday evening. The first crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. Officials said Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham, was driving on I-295 north when he allegedly sideswiped a trailer of a commercial car before losing control of his car and going into the median, according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Officer Shannon Moss.
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
WGME
Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Volunteers brought their buckets and shovels to Willard Beach in South Portland on Thursday to start replanting the dunes. Most of the dunes were decimated by last week's storm. A South Portland resident posted online, encouraging others to join in picking through sand clumps that were...
WGME
Polar dip in South Portland benefits climate action in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - With the new year comes the brave and the bold who plunge into Maine's icy cold waters. Dozens dared to do so at Willard Beach in South Portland Saturday morning for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. For 15 years they've held this polar dip to...
Three families displaced following fire in Sanford
PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
WMUR.com
Woman in mobility scooter struck, killed in Rochester crash, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman in a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon in Rochester, police said. The crash shut down Columbus Avenue for hours, but the road was back open by 6 p.m. Police said the woman struck by the car wasn't...
Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
newscentermaine.com
Two cars catch fire on State Street in Portland
The fire on State Street forced the road to close while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Both cars were significantly damaged.
WGME
Multiple protection orders filed in wake of Maine child's Christmas Day death
EDGECOMB (WGME) -- While Maine State Police investigate the death of a young girl on the Midcoast, CBS13 is learning more about her mother. Earlier this week, state police announced the death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan was a homicide. Investigators say dispatchers took a call Christmas morning that she was...
newscentermaine.com
Fire destroys multi-unit building on Elm Street in Sanford, displacing several
All residents of the building were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street. A firefighter who was hurt has been treated and released from the hospital.
WGME
Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
New CPR technology helping Maine first responders
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department has a new tool at its disposal when responding to cardiac arrest incidents. This month, the department acquired three LUCAS mechanical CPR devices which will support first responders in treating and transporting cardiac arrest victims. "It allows us to free up some...
WCVB
Boarding a throwback train in Wiscasset, Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan explored the historic town of Wiscasset, Maine. During her visit, she checked out theWW&F Railway Museum, which celebrates Maine’s Sheepscot Valley narrow-gauge railway. A 100% volunteer base has spent the last 30 years restoring the historic railway — from the tracks to the old steam train. The museum now offers interactive train trips to unique destinations.
wabi.tv
One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
wabi.tv
Suspect found dead after York standoff, domestic disturbance
YORK, Maine (WABI) - A person was found dead by York Police Friday when they attempted to arrest them after a domestic disturbance. York Police say they first responded to a residence on Sewall’s Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance just before 9:30 Thursday night. They say the suspect...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
WGME
Smiling Hill Farm not accepting Christmas trees for goats to eat due to staffing issues
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Feeding your Christmas tree to goats at Smiling Hill Farm will not be an option once again this year. The farm in Westbrook says due to staffing issues, they won't be able to take in people's Christmas trees for goats to eat. That was the same situation...
WGME
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
WGME
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later
EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
