Latest Carlos Correa update provides surprisingly good news for Mets

The Mets still don’t have a deal with Carlos Correa after flagging his physical for the same injury the Giants did, but fans should still have hope. Few sagas have been as wild as Carlos Correa’s in the 2022 offseason. After first agreeing to a contract with the San Francisco Giants, that deal fell through after the team had a problem with an old injury discovered in his physical. That then allowed the New York Mets to swoop in and agree to a deal — only to then flag the same issue on his physical.
