Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Shell gas station sells 2 $100,000 lottery tickets
There were three $100,000 winning scratch tickets claimed or sold in the state on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Two of those winning tickets were sold from two different Shell gas stations. One of the $100,000 tickets was sold from the Essex Shell in Swampscott for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket game. It was one of 47 winning “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch tickets worth $600 or more claimed in the state on Wednesday.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
8 lottery tickets with $100K prizes sold in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There have been eight lottery tickets with prizes of $100,000 sold at retailers in Massachusetts this week. $15,000,000 Money Maker - $100,000 - Essex Shell in Swampscott. Mass Cash - $100,000 - Shell in North Dartmouth. Millions - $100,000 - Pond Street Variety in Braintree. Millions -...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
Mass. Lottery to release first $50 instant ticket
The Massachusetts State Lottery will soon be offering $50 scratch tickets.
These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022
These properties reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos. The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way. The highest of the high-end sales in...
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
How late are Big Y, Costco, Market Basket and Aldi open on New Year’s Eve?
Many businesses in Massachusetts will have different opening hours this weekend due to New Year’s Eve. See below to find out how late you can plan to stop by the grocery store to pick up some last-minute party supplies. Big Y. All Big Y stores will be open regular...
Police in Massachusetts warn about the results of drunk driving including shocking statistic on fatal vehicle crashes
As police departments in Massachusetts and beyond warn drivers on New Year’s Eve, one particular department has released a shocking statistic. Warnings about drunk driving and the results they cause such as injury, death, and not seeing a judge until Tuesday, are prevalent this time of year by authorities and are nothing new. However, the Rowley Massachusetts Police Department has issued what might be the biggest warning of all.
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Mass. Lottery unveils new $50 scratch ticket that offers solid odds of winning
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Lottery on Tuesday unveiled a new $50 scratch ticket that will offer players a chance to win more than $1 billion in total prizes. The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket includes three top prizes of $25 million -- the largest instant win prize in Massachusetts history, according to the Lottery.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
