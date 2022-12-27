ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Shell gas station sells 2 $100,000 lottery tickets

There were three $100,000 winning scratch tickets claimed or sold in the state on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Two of those winning tickets were sold from two different Shell gas stations. One of the $100,000 tickets was sold from the Essex Shell in Swampscott for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket game. It was one of 47 winning “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch tickets worth $600 or more claimed in the state on Wednesday.
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts warn about the results of drunk driving including shocking statistic on fatal vehicle crashes

As police departments in Massachusetts and beyond warn drivers on New Year’s Eve, one particular department has released a shocking statistic. Warnings about drunk driving and the results they cause such as injury, death, and not seeing a judge until Tuesday, are prevalent this time of year by authorities and are nothing new. However, the Rowley Massachusetts Police Department has issued what might be the biggest warning of all.
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
