ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach shells out more than $3 million in bonuses to city workers amid hiring push

By Julia Kennedy
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdUDb_0jvQhdE100

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach employees will be receiving more than $3 million in bonuses next month as a thank-you for working overtime and picking up the slack while the city dealt with staffing shortages during the past year.

The city’s current job vacancy rate is just under 14%, but that includes 49 new positions that were added during the current fiscal year. The biggest need is in law enforcement, and officials said they are continuing to recruit new officers.

“I would say the police department is probably the greatest need right now,” city spokesman Mark Kruea said. “We added 25 new police officers in this year’s budget. It’s a job that does great public service, is very rewarding for the people who do it, and yet, it’s one of those that’s under a microscope these days. “

To help encourage recruitment in all areas, the department has significantly raised its salaries.

“As a part of this year’s budget, we had done a class in compensation study and we realized that we were out of whack with the market, in other words, what we were paying our people,” ” Kruea said. “We did adjust salaries. That was a big boost for our folks.”

The increase means Myrtle Beach now has one of the highest-paid police departments in the state.

An excellent health insurance package and a great work environment are two things that make the city an attractive place to work, one recently hired city worker said.

“Everybody is really welcoming, and they did a great job of showing me kind of their grant process,” Drayton Arnold said. “I was previously a grants manager. “Everyone does a great job of just being helpful to me and kind of showing me the ropes so to speak.”

The city is still looking to fill various part-time and full-time positions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach seeks developer to reshape downtown properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown. City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Motion filed in Colorado to dismiss lawsuit filed by ex-Horry County Schools employee accused of killing stepson in 2020, newspaper reports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A motion was filed Wednesday in federal court in Colorado seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Horry County Schools employee accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020. The Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs reported the motion on Thursday. It was filed by attorneys representing El […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy