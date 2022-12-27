Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska minimum wage to increase in 2023
The Nebraska minimum wage was voted on to see an increase this last election cycle. With this increase, Nebraska’s minimum wage will start at $10.50 an hour and increase gradually to $15 an hour by 2026. With the new year coming up, the new minimum wage will go into...
foxnebraska.com
Concern of bird flu continues statewide
LINCOLN, Neb. — People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Nebraska Game and Parks said affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Officials have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
foxnebraska.com
Ice-covered gift shop becomes temporary tourist attraction in Wisconsin
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WLUK) — One of the most popular places to visit in Wisconsin on Wednesday was all the way at the tip of Door County. Amazing images of Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop coated in a thick layer of ice garnered thousands of views on WLUK’s website.
foxnebraska.com
SunSprout Enterprises puts out voluntary recall on raw alfalfa sprouts
LINCOLN, Neb. — UPDATE:. Lot numbers for Sunsprout Enterprises raw alfalfa sprouts impacted by the recall now include 3212, 4212, 4211 and 5211, according to Nebraska DHHS. SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
foxnebraska.com
New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana
NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
Comments / 0