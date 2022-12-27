LINCOLN, Neb. — People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Nebraska Game and Parks said affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Officials have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.

