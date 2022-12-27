Read full article on original website
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
nbcboston.com
Family in ‘Shock' After Baby Found Abandoned in Woods. What We Know About the Alexandra Eckersley Case
In a situation that has been described as "tragic," a premature baby was born earlier this week in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire and then allegedly abandoned amid frigid temperatures. The child's mother, identified as Alexandra Eckersley, has been accused of lying to first responders about...
Alexandra Eckersley released on bail after allegedly leaving newborn in woods
WMUR.com
At least 1 stabbed, several others hurt after large fight in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least one person was stabbed and several others were hurt after a large fight broke in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said it happened behind the old police department on Chestnut Street. Police did not say what other type of injuries were sustained but several...
NECN
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
WMUR.com
Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH — A 32-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Lafayette Road after a vehicle was seen commiting multiple lane violations. Police identified the driver as Edward Wasilewski, of Milton, Massachusetts. He was arrested and charged with...
newportdispatch.com
Teen seriously injured during crash in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A teen was seriously injured during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. The crash took place on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, at around 10:40 p.m. According to the report, a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median...
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He Disappeared
Michael Anthony McClain graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hesser College, now called Mount Washington College. He went on to work for Easterseals New Hampshire with autistic children, veterans, the disabled, and senior citizens. The nonprofit organization provides resources for those people in our community.
newportdispatch.com
7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep
NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
nbcboston.com
Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning. Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter. Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
nbcboston.com
Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning
manchesterinklink.com
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve
Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
nbcboston.com
Woman Wounded by Bullet on MBTA Bus; Police Say Shooting May Have Been Accidental
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: ‘Uncooperative’ woman says neighbor has been yelling at her for a month
Oct. 14, 8:27 a.m. – A person called police from a building on Pennacook Street saying they could hear someone in the basement yelling “shoot him, shoot him.”. Police were at the building earlier in the day on an unrelated incident. Upon arrival, police searched a vehicle belonging...
manchesterinklink.com
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
