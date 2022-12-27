ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

CBS Boston

Alexandra Eckersley released on bail after allegedly leaving newborn in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Alexandra Eckersley, who is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her baby in the New Hampshire woods, has been released to a Brookline psychiatric hospital on personal recognizance. Bail was originally set at $3,000, and Eckersley petitioned the court to be released on personal recognizance to a facility. Her mother provided transportation to the psychiatric hospital, where Eckersley has a bed.Eckersley is facing a felony charge for leading police to her newborn son in the woods "nearly an hour" after first sending officers to a different area, police said. Officers responded to the West Side Arena in Manchester,...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — A 32-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Lafayette Road after a vehicle was seen commiting multiple lane violations. Police identified the driver as Edward Wasilewski, of Milton, Massachusetts. He was arrested and charged with...
MILTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Teen seriously injured during crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A teen was seriously injured during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. The crash took place on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, at around 10:40 p.m. According to the report, a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep

NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
NEWPORT, NH
nbcboston.com

Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough

Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning. Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter. Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning

A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve

Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
BOSTON, MA

