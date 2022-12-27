MANCHESTER, N.H. - Alexandra Eckersley, who is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her baby in the New Hampshire woods, has been released to a Brookline psychiatric hospital on personal recognizance. Bail was originally set at $3,000, and Eckersley petitioned the court to be released on personal recognizance to a facility. Her mother provided transportation to the psychiatric hospital, where Eckersley has a bed.Eckersley is facing a felony charge for leading police to her newborn son in the woods "nearly an hour" after first sending officers to a different area, police said. Officers responded to the West Side Arena in Manchester,...

