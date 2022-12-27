(Minneapolis, MN) — Police say they found a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia just after sunrise today (Tues) in south Minneapolis, inside an abandoned car stolen yesterday more than 130 miles away in Alexandria in west-central Minnesota. Police say the baby was taken to HCMC but his condition was not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators say they know the identity of the child and the mother. The Star Tribune reports police records indicate a woman told a 9-1-1 dispatcher she was speaking with a woman several blocks from the 1997 Lexus sedan who said she left her six-month-old inside a car and was trying to find the vehicle.

