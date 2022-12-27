ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot967.fm

Mall of America state-run vaccination site will close after December 30th

(Bloomington, MN) — Health officials announced today the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America will close after December 30th. COVID-19 vaccine continues to be widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations across the state as the COVID-19 emergency response work transitions back to regular health care and public health operations. The Mall of America vaccination site opened in February 2021 and administered over 236-thousand vaccinations.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
hot967.fm

Medical examiner confirms body is that of missing Stillwater man

(Stillwater, MN) — The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but “official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results.” Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser’s description as he traveled “alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located.” Musser’s godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost.
STILLWATER, MN
hot967.fm

Baby with hypothermia found in Minneapolis in abandoned car stolen in Alexandria

(Minneapolis, MN) — Police say they found a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia just after sunrise today (Tues) in south Minneapolis, inside an abandoned car stolen yesterday more than 130 miles away in Alexandria in west-central Minnesota. Police say the baby was taken to HCMC but his condition was not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators say they know the identity of the child and the mother. The Star Tribune reports police records indicate a woman told a 9-1-1 dispatcher she was speaking with a woman several blocks from the 1997 Lexus sedan who said she left her six-month-old inside a car and was trying to find the vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy