ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Every NFL team's record vs. the spread and Week 17 early lines

By Kyle Soppe
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbXXY_0jvQglg800

Two things are most on the mind of bettors this time of year: which starters are playing and what are the conditions of the game. I can't tell you either one of those things right now, but what I can tell you is that sportsbooks have proved vulnerable this time of year if you're willing to embrace "lesser" teams. Here are the cover rates by underdogs, by month, during the regular season over the past decade:

  • September: 54.8%
  • October: 51.9%
  • November: 52.6%
  • December: 48.0%
  • January: 57.0%

If you're a totals bettor, there an interesting reversal of course when we get into January over that stretch (over rates by month):

  • September: 50.0%
  • October: 49.8%
  • November: 49.5%
  • December: 45.7%
  • January: 50.6%

It would seem that sportsbooks are overreacting to the unknown. The point spreads have been too high (thus the strong ATS cover rate for underdogs) and the totals have been lowered too far. Use these trends and the below notes for each team to build your bankroll for the postseason!

Thursday 8:15 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys (-9.5, 42) at Tennessee Titans


Cowboys ATS: 9-6
O/U: 9-6
What we know about the Cowboys: "America's Team" has seen five straight games go over the total (2-3 ATS over that stretch).



Titans ATS: 8-6-1
O/U: 5-10
What we know about the Titans: The Titans have lost five straight and they've failed to cover all five of those games (unders are 3-2).

Sunday 1:00 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 39.5)


Panthers ATS: 8-7
O/U: 7-8
What we know about the Panthers: The Panthers have covered five of their past six games and each of the past three has gone over the number.



Buccaneers ATS: 3-11-1
O/U: 4-11
What we know about the Buccaneers: The Bucs starting this season 2-0 ATS might prove to be the greatest red herring of recent memory.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-5.5, 52)


Bears ATS: 5-9-1
O/U: 10-5
What we know about the Bears: Week 2. That was the last time a Chicago game that went under the total was not played against an NFC East team.



Lions ATS: 10-5
O/U: 10-5
What we know about the Lions: The Lions had posted elite numbers against the run since Halloween and covered seven straight games as a result. They coughed up 320 yards on the ground to Carolina last week ... and no, they didn't cover.

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders (-2, 40.5)


Browns ATS: 7-7-1
O/U: 7-7-1
What we know about the Browns: Nov. 20 ... that was the last time a Cleveland game went over the projected total (five straight unders).



Commanders ATS: 7-7-1
O/U: 5-10
What we know about the Commanders: After a 6-0-1 stretch ATS, the Commanders have failed to cover three straight (no more than 20 points scored in any of those games).

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (-3.5, 40.5)


Colts ATS: 6-9
O/U: 5-10
What we know about the Colts: The Colts have failed to cover three of their past four games with the lone exception being Week 15, when they allowed the largest comeback in NFL history to occur.



Giants ATS: 11-4
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Giants: The G-Men have covered four of their past five games, and that's good, but it hasn't come without a sweat as three of those covers came by less than a FG.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 41)


Cardinals ATS: 7-8
O/U: 8-6-1
What we know about the Cardinals: The Cardinals are seeking consecutive covers for the first time since Weeks 4-5.



Falcons ATS: 8-7
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Falcons: After an easy under in Week 16, four straight (and six of seven) Atlanta games have gone under the number.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-13.5, 45)


Broncos ATS: 6-9
O/U: 4-11
What we know about the Broncos: Overcorrection? The Broncos have seen three straight games go over the total, this coming on the heels of eight straight unders.



Chiefs ATS: 6-9
O/U: 7-8
What we know about the Chiefs: All of Kansas City's past three covers have come in games where the under has hit, a reminder that projecting these high-powered offenses to light up the scoreboard isn't always the script that plays out.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 43.5) at Houston Texans


Jaguars ATS: 7-8
O/U: 8-7
What we know about the Jaguars: The continued growth of Trevor Lawrence has been underestimated by the books up to this point: three straight covers and a 4-1 stretch for overs in Jacksonville games.



Texans ATS: 7-7-1
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Texans: The Texans continue to battle and it continues to benefit those backing them (three straight covers) and under bettors (5-2 over their past seven).

Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 43.5) at New England Patriots


Dolphins ATS: 7-8
O/U: 7-8
What we know about the Dolphins: The Dolphins are 4-7 ATS in their past 11 regular-season games played in December or January (6-5 ATS in their past 11 games before the winter months).



Patriots ATS: 7-7-1
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Patriots: Unders are 5-2 in New England games when the Pats cover, 4-4 otherwise.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-7, 44)


Saints ATS: 6-9
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Saints: After four straight overs, unders are 7-1 in New Orleans' past eight games.



Eagles ATS: 8-7
O/U: 10-5
What we know about the Eagles: The Eagles had a negative average "over margin" (total points in relation to projected totals) through 11 weeks, but their games have seen 76.5 more points scored than expected in the five weeks since.

Sunday 4:05 p.m.

New York Jets (-2.5, 43) at Seattle Seahawks


Jets ATS: 8-7
O/U: 5-10
What we know about the Jets: Remember that exciting start to the season for the Jets that featured a 3-2 run for overs? Yea, it's been a while ... overs are just 2-8 since and the Jets have totaled just 32 points over the past three weeks.



Seahawks ATS: 6-9
O/U: 8-7
What we know about the Seahawks: Seattle has not covered a single game during this collapse that has seen the Seahawks drop five of six games outright.

San Francisco 49ers (-5, 44.5) at Las Vegas Raiders


49ers ATS: 10-5
O/U: 7-8
What we know about the 49ers: Six straight covers for the 49ers, their longest streak since stringing together eight straight in 2011.



Raiders ATS: 7-8
O/U: 7-7-1
What we know about the Raiders: Overs are 5-2 this season when the Raiders cover the spread.

Sunday 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3, 47)


Vikings ATS: 6-8-1
O/U: 10-5
What we know about the Vikings: Over bettors have cashed in five straight Minnesota games. The Vikings are 2-1 outright over their past three, but they've failed to cover all three of those games.



Packers ATS: 7-8
O/U: 7-8
What we know about the Packers: The Packers have covered three straight as they continue their late run into the crowded playoff run in the NFC.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 40.5)


Rams ATS: 5-9-1
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Rams: The Rams went 3-1 ATS in December, not bad for a team that failed to cover five straight entering the month.



Chargers ATS: 9-5-1
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Chargers: As exciting as we want the Chargers to be, under tickets have cashed in each of their past four games.

Sunday 8:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 36)


Steelers ATS: 8-6-1
O/U: 6-9
What we know about the Steelers: Pittsburgh's late push toward another .500-plus season for Mike Tomlin has included a 4-1 ATS run after Saturday night's comeback win over the Raiders.



Ravens ATS: 6-8-1
O/U: 4-11
What we know about the Ravens: Two of Baltimore's first three games this season went over the total, but just two of 12 games have done so since.

Monday 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo Bills (-1, 49.5) at Cincinnati Bengals


Bills ATS: 6-7-2
O/U: 5-10
What we know about the Bills: The Bills enter this week looking to cover consecutive contests for the first time since Weeks 5-6.



Bengals ATS: 12-3
O/U: 5-9-1
What we know about the Bengals: As explosive as the Bengals are, unders are 4-1 in their past five games (in those games: 18.2 PPG allowed).

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
atozsports.com

Saints catch a break against Eagles on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints may have just caught a big break against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As we all know, this game is a must-win for the Saints, that is, if they want a chance at the playoffs. There are no more bad games or losing. You have to win this one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The US Sun

Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?

BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy