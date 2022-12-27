This Ranch House Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Mid-century Design and Groovy ’70s Nostalgia

Read full article on original website
California 6-year-old captures orb in sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal to Ring in the New Year With Rain. Here's the Weekend Forecast
Southern California will close out 2022 with a storm that will bring rain and cool conditions for New Year's Eve weekend. And, periods of rain are expected to continue into the new year. There's a chance of light showers Friday, particularly in the Antelope Valley, but most of the region...
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Father drives 1,100 miles from SoCal to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Southern California father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Storm in California causes rock slides while dumping heavy rain and snow
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday.The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides...
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide
If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Celebrating the Career of Reporter Beverly White at NBC4
Beverly White will sign off for the final time at NBC4 on Friday night, marking a farewell for one of Southern California’s most respected television news reporters who leaves behind a legacy through her contributions to journalism and its future. White started at NBC4 in 1992, covering a variety...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Antelope Valley Press
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
newportbeachindy.com
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
Watch: Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Birdwatchers in southern California were treated to a rare spectacle when a snowy owl was spotted perching on the roof of an Orange County home.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Harrah’s Resort SoCal guest wins $1.4M jackpot
A Harrah's Resort Southern California guest won one of the largest jackpots handed out in the region this year, casino officials said.
