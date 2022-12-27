Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Tune in to Good Morning Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The warmup has been nice so far! A few storms will start dotting the radar today as moisture increases from the south. Most of the heavier rain comes in late Thursday night into Friday. Some...
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
Kait 8
JHS 2-1 at King Cotton, Blytheville wins in Poplar Bluff, more holiday HS hoops updates
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Caleb Fields, Omar El-Sheikh after loss to ULM. Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks. How to keep your firearm safe after a string of car break ins. Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our...
Kait 8
Ringing in the new year downtown
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, and with it, resolutions, and reflections over the past year. Marcus Johnson and Daphanie Ehrmann were shopping around during the day and said they felt they had a pretty good year.
Kait 8
2023 Kell Classic tips off January 4th
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year means the return of a traditional NEA high school basketball tournament. The 36th George Kell Hall of Fame Classic tips off January 4th in Swifton and Tuckerman. The boys bracket features 12 teams, while 13 teams are in the girls bracket. You can...
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
Kait 8
A New Year’s celebration two years in the making
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With 2023 just around the corner, many are excited to celebrate New Year’s Eve. For some, including the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro, it’s the first time they are going to have a proper celebration since 2020. “We had a New Year’s Eve party that...
Kait 8
Travel problems force Ark. family into 14-hour drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Kait 8
Marion DE/LB Antanius Tiggs commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has an NEA addition to its recruiting class. Marion defensive end/linebacker Antanius Tiggs announced his commitment to the Red Wolves on his Twitter Saturday afternoon. Tiggs played a big role on the Patriots team the past few seasons, helping Marion to deep playoff runs...
Kait 8
Updated arena information for December 31st Arkansas State men’s basketball home game
The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced the First National Bank Arena red entrances will be unavailable for use at its home men’s basketball game against ULM on Saturday, Dec. 31, due to damage sustained during the recent winter storm. The yellow and green entrances will be open and accessible to fans for the 2:00 p.m. game.
Kait 8
A-State men’s basketball falls to ULM in Sun Belt home opener, ending four-game winning streak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite shooting 51 percent from the floor and having four players score in double figures, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena with an 84-72 setback against ULM in Sun Belt Conference action.
Kait 8
Cab service offering free rides for New Year’s Eve
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County Cab has had the back of New Year’s Eve goers for almost 30 years. Through SafeCab, the cab service offers free rides home to those gallivanting during New Year’s Eve. SafeCab ran through sponsorships, but in recent years, it has lost them due to various reasons.
Kait 8
Small businesses make big plans for 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Small businesses are looking to rebound after a tough year. 2022 was full of labor shortages and rising costs that had consumers watching their wallets closely. For small business owners, that meant strategies had to change to keep the doors open. “We’ve had to go with...
Kait 8
Highway crash results in injuries
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
Kait 8
Highway 63 causing concerns for daily drivers
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concerning stretch of heavily traveled road. Highway 63 near Bono has seen a handful of crashes in the last month, two of those taking the lives of five people total. The first fatal crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, where Arkansas State Police said four...
Kait 8
A-State women’s basketball drops high-scoring affair at Georgia Southern
Five players scored in double figures for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, but it was not enough to overtake a hot-shooting Georgia Southern squad in a 99-86 decision Saturday afternoon inside Hanner Fieldhouse. A-State (5-8, 0-2 SBC) dwindled a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to nine with under a minute...
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at ULM in SBC opener
Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team could not overcome a double-digit halftime deficit in its Sun Belt Conference opener, dropping an 81-66 decision at ULM Thursday inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum. A-State (5-7, 0-1 SBC) trailed by a dozen at the half and pulled within five in the second half, but...
Kait 8
El-Sheikh drops double double, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats Old Dominion in SBC opener
Behind a double-double from Omar El-Sheikh and stout defense, the Arkansas State men’s basketball snapped a 10-game home win streak for Old Dominion and opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 60-57 win at Chartway Arena Thursday night. Winners of four-straight games, A-State moves to 9-5 overall and improves...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
Kait 8
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner brings joy to the homeless
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you be one bad decision or a few bad decisions away from being homeless? That’s probably not something you’ve ever thought about. This month’s Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner cares deeply for those who find themselves in just such a situation. Region...
