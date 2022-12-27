ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tisch Mills, WI

Forst Inn in Tisch Mills announces its 2023 theater season

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
TISCH MILLS - A new one-act play festival joins a hard rock version of Shakespeare, big musicals, plays with challenging themes, family-friendly shows and concerts in the 2023 theatrical season at the Forst Inn.

Tickets are now on sale for shows and performances taking place in March, April and May, and season subscriptions are on sale as well. A optional pre-performance light meal (deli sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert) or charcuterie board is available for all shows. A season preview show offering scenes from the coming shows is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 11 with complimentary appetizers from 6 to 7.

Announced this past week by the Forst Inn Arts Collective, the season opens with a family-friendly adaptation of "A Wrinkle In Time," the 1962 young-adult, sci-fi, good-vs.-evil story that won the Newberry Award and numerous other children's literature awards for author Madeleine L'Engle. It runs from March 17 through April 2.

Next up is the hit Stephen Schwartz/John-Michael Tebelak rock opera "Godspell," which provided the hit single "Day by Day" from the original cast album in 1972, running from April 14 to May 7.

Coming in May is the Tisch Mills Fringe Fest, the one-act play festival featuring six shows of three plays each from May 19 to 28. It's a nonjuried play fest, and applications are being accepted from producers.

The first of two plays in the intimate settings of the inn's pub comes next with a production of the existential Samuel Beckett classic "Waiting for Godot," running June 2 to 4 and July 28 to 30.

June and July also feature a teen-issues drama and a popular family musical that actually are related to each other. "Dog Sees God," a play by Bert V. Royal that reimagines the characters from the comic strip "Peanuts" as contemporary teenagers dealing with their sexuality, social status, substance abuse, morals and other modern issues, runs from June 9 to July 16. Almost at the same time, the theater is producing the "Peanuts"-based musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," from June 16 to July 23.

The suburban psychological thriller "Murder in Green Meadows" takes the stage from Aug. 4 to 27, and the intimate pub plays return with performances of the award-winning "The Vagina Monologues," an Eve Ensler play featuring females from widely differing backgrounds talking about their private parts, running Sept. 1 to 3 and Oct. 6 to 8.

Also opening in September is the Tony Award-winning storybook musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, "Into the Woods." The show, a mashup of several fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm that in 2013 was adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie, runs Sept. 8 to Oct. 1.

Playing in October is a stage adaptation of the glam-rock film musical and staple of midnight movie showings across the country, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," running from Oct. 13 to 29. The next month brings what the Forst calls a rock 'n' roll adaptation − "think 'Highway to Hell' (by AC/DC)," its press release said − of the William Shakespeare tragedy "Macbeth" from Nov. 10 to 19.

Closing the theatrical season is the Forst's holiday cabaret show based on the eternal Charles Dickens tale "A Christmas Carol." The story-and-song show will run from Dec. 1 to 17.

Concerts on the schedule feature popular Irish pub band Hardbean and McHonzik for a free St. Patrick's Day celebration the afternoon of March 19 and the annual weekend of John Denver tribute concerts by the Layne Yost Trio from May 12 to 14. The Forst is hoping to schedule additional main stage concerts to be announced.

The Forst Inn is at E2910 County BB, Tisch Mills. For advance tickets and subscriptions, show schedules and more information, call 920-310-7228 or visit forstinn.com.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

