California State

NBC 10 News Today: Year in Review: Entertainment

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYcdt_0jvQeWSX00

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced Wednesday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered refunds after finding that Entergy’s subsidiary, System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI), had overcharged consumers […]
LOUISIANA STATE
City of Eudora extends mandatory curfew until January 3rd

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A mandatory curfew put in place due to an uptick in violence in Eudora, Arkansas has been extended. Mayor Tomeka Butler announced the one week extension during a town meeting held on Thursday, December 29. The curfew will remain in place until January 3rd at 6 a.m.This comes after an increase […]
EUDORA, AR
15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in […]
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Monroe Police Department announces the passing of an officer

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department announces the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, his death occurred while off duty. “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and thecitizens whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest […]
MONROE, LA
Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. […]
WINNSBORO, LA
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and fire, nor what cargo the truck was carrying. […]
