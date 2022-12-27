GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather. Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments. “We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the […]

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO