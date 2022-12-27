Read full article on original website
Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Shots fired into home leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
One killed in Anderson County...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
FOX Carolina
Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
Dozens without water at Upstate apartment complex
GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather. Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments. “We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the […]
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
New Year's...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday. Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help. The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in SC apartment shooting was sister of mall shooting victim earlier this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner's office has released the name of the 18-year-old woman shot and killed at an Anderson apartment complex and confirms to WYFF News 4 that she was the sister of a teen shot and killed at Anderson Mall earlier this year. Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons...
First Responder Friday: Pelham-Batesville Fire Department
7NEWS Anchor, Fred Cunningham, was with Pelham-Batesville Fire Department Chief Phil Jolley at the new Station 55, the headquarters.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
