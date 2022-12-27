ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Body of missing kayaker recovered on North Carolina lake

By Dolan Reynolds, Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies.

FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead was a man in his mid-30s and was recovered around noon on Monday.

Crews had to call off the search Friday due to the weather conditions. A gun case and seat from the kayak washed up on the lake’s shore.

Before finding the man, The State Wildlife Commission confirmed that they moved the search from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.

The man was found by Stokes County Emergency officials using sonar and a remote-controlled underwater vehicle.

Emergency officials say he was found halfway between a boat ramp and the steam station where the hunter he was with had last seen him.

