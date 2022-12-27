Read full article on original website
Local woman celebrates 100 years with haircut
On Friday, Ms. Shirley Eddy turned 100 years old and to celebrate, she treated herself to getting her hair done.
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
Kait 8
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) – Following a week of frozen temperatures and pipe issue state-wide, the Arkansas Department of Health has declared boil orders for 15 Arkansas counties due to poor pressure or quality issues. According to content partner KATV in Little Rock, boil orders had been declared in...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is a risk of severe weather in Arkansas Monday into Monday night. A potent storm system will approach Arkansas from the west beginning early Monday morning. A warm front will lift across the region from south to north providing the first round of thunderstorms. Later in the day, a cold front will enter the state prompting round two. At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather will be over central and southern Arkansas. The area highlighted in yellow indicates a Slight Risk, and the area in Orange is an Enhanced Risk.
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application
Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Lower taxes in 2023 for Arkansans
Arkansans will see lower taxes in 2023. The rate change was passed in 2021 and it will show up on next year’s tax returns. This year, the state income tax decreased to 4.9 percent. It’s expected that after the 2023 tax returns Arkansans will save more than $295 million dollars.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
swarkansasnews.com
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Arkansas lawmakers say push for permanent Daylight-Saving Time bill is bipartisan
Arkansas lawmakers said a Daylight Savings Time bill filed last week could get bipartisan support.
Arkansas tow truck company offering free New Year’s Eve transportation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New Year's Eve is just days away, and before heading out to the holiday parties, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said to make sure you have a way to get home safely. According to ASP, New Year's Eve is the holiday with the most drunk driving-related...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
