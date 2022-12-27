Chloe Gulbronson is intrigued by biochemistry and the molecular mechanics of disease. Her father’s profession, physical therapy, and a disease diagnosis triggered her interest at a young age. “I’m fascinated by the human body,” said Gulbronson, Wautoma. When she was age 10, her dad was diagnosed with cancer. After observing his care team, she decided to become a doctor. By age 16, she was working as a certified nursing assistant.

