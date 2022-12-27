Read full article on original website
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Traditionally, 2022 might find yourself being the second-worst yr for Bitcoin since 2011. On the present worth, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) efficiency of -65%, topped solely by 2018 when the worth misplaced -73% in a single yr. As Arcane Analysis notes in its year-end report for 2022, bodily gold...
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
Two Cryptocurrencies That Should Be In Your Portfolio By The End Of 2022: Impt.Io Token & Big Eyes Coin
One of the worst results following the All-Time Highs (ATH) reached in late 2021 is the crypto market’s halving in 2022. Some projects are succeeding despite the catastrophe, though. IMPT.io Token (IMPT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are the top alternative currencies for 2022. Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
Top Crypto Predictions January 2023
The highest crypto predictions for January are that the Ethereum (ETH) worth will outperform Bitcoin (BTC), the Bitcoin Dominance Fee (BTCD) will fall, and Solana (SOL) shall be one of many largest losers. Ethereum Value Will Outperform Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC pair broke out from a descending resistance line (white) on...
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Warren Buffett's luck changed this year, allowing him to spend a record sum on stocks and end his deal drought. Here are his 6 highlights of 2022.
Warren Buffett's luck changed in 2022. After years of battling to find bargains and watching Berkshire Hathaway's cash stack up, the famed investor seized his chance to put his conglomerate's mountain of money to work. Buffett spent a record sum on stocks, executed a major acquisition, and made some striking...
Tesla's 2022 Stock Plunge Is Worth Most Automakers Combined
According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla's market cap has dropped so much in 2022 that the losses are nearly equal to the rest of the entire legacy automotive industry as a whole. It calls the stock drop one of the most significant in history. Tesla's stock has...
Binance Dominates Bitcoin And Crypto Market Like Mt. Gox Once Did: Research
Since the collapse of FTX, once the second-largest exchange by trading volume, the crypto landscape has fundamentally changed, and it should come as no surprise to many that Binance has emerged as the big winner from the situation. Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at Arcane Research has published a detailed analysis of this.
3 High-Yielding, Discounted Dividend Growth Stocks
I've been working with Portfolio Insight to develop a Dividend Quality Grade for dividend stocks. The system evaluates all dividend-paying stocks and assesses the likelihood of a dividend increase in the next twelve months. It also identifies stocks at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. In backtests, the system accurately predicted a failure to continue dividend increases in more than 98% of cases.
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath
It's a real bloodbath -- one that tech has probably not seen since the internet bubble burst in 2000. This disaster can be measured by different parameters. One set is the individual fortunes at stake. At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the rankings of the world's...
Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Of Supply In Loss, But Is It Enough For Bottom?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is about to end 2022 with a peak supply in loss of 55%. Here’s how this value compares with previous bottoms. Around 55% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Has Been Underwater Recently. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, this metric reached a value of 60% during...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Growth Will Surge Alongside Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) In 2023
The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and it looks like 2023 could be the year of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Already performing well during phase 3 of the presale with an 805% growth surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is expected to shine alongside both Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX). >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS...
Top ICO Crypto Presale to buy this 2023 Toon Finance Coin (TFT)
There have been a plethora of new cryptocurrency currencies released into the market, some with a calm demeanor and others with a storm. Toon Finance Coin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has shown tremendous success in the short time since its ICO presale began. The Toon Finance Currency, a meme coin similar to Dogecoin based on warm and fuzzy cartoon characters, might give you a run for your money.
Crypto investors who lost money in 2022 can use key tax loophole—for now
It's still possible for big companies—but also individual crypto owners—to take advantage of special tax treatment for Bitcoin and other digital assets.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Two Major Milestones, Price Goes Green
