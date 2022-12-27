SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather will stick around through the end of 2022 and stick around through the beginning of 2023 despite the presence of a cold front. An area of low pressure will develop over the lower MS Valley and track to the NE. It will sweep a weak cold front our way late on Saturday. This front will lose a lot of its energy as it moves in late Saturday so don’t expect to see a lot of rain but some scattered showers are possible.

