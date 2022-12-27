ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Fog Rings in the New Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will ring in the New Year as the annual Pineapple Drop gets underway in downtown Sarasota. We will have some fog that builds overnight and clears by mid morning. For New Year’s Day expect a 20% chance of rain, mostly in the early morning hours....
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New Year’s Eve Closes Out With Fog and Chance of Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will dominate the early morning on Saturday. Then it returns to ring in the New Year around midnight, but to a lesser extent. Expect a high of 76. Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two may appear throughout the late afternoon or evening. There is a slight chance of rain overnight into Sunday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Foggy mornings and a chance of a New Year’s shower

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking lots of clouds and areas of fog for New Year’s weekend. A very weak cold front settles into the Suncoast Saturday, and that brings a slight chance of an afternoon or even a midnight shower. Higher humidity is also back with the front. Dew points are back into the 60s which could lead to foggy conditions every morning through at least Monday, But our highs stay in the 70s for the weekend, then back to low 80s on Monday.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Some showers possible over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather will stick around through the end of 2022 and stick around through the beginning of 2023 despite the presence of a cold front. An area of low pressure will develop over the lower MS Valley and track to the NE. It will sweep a weak cold front our way late on Saturday. This front will lose a lot of its energy as it moves in late Saturday so don’t expect to see a lot of rain but some scattered showers are possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County water line repairs may effect water pressure and color

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a notice from the Manatee County Government, Manatee County Utility customers may experience discolored water and a drop in water pressure due to emergency water-main repairs. The notice states that Manatee County Utilities are working with a contractor to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line near the Count’s water treatment plant.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT addresses backlash of Gulfstream Avenue roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulfstream Avenue roundabout placed in Sarasota by the Florida Department of Transportation has caused a backlash from the community. According to FDOT, the roundabout has the potential to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes by up to 90% opposed to a traditional intersection controlled by traffic lights. Despite these claims, future efforts to add more roundabouts is causing concern to residents.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Four rescued after helicopter lands in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and three passengers were rescued Thursday after their helicopter made an emergency landing in the water off Davis Island, the Tampa Police department said. Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Robinson R44 helicopter, carrying a pilot and three passengers, was on the approach to...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner

A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
fox13news.com

Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say

TAMPA, Fla. - A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs. The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy