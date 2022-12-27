Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Fog Rings in the New Year
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will ring in the New Year as the annual Pineapple Drop gets underway in downtown Sarasota. We will have some fog that builds overnight and clears by mid morning. For New Year’s Day expect a 20% chance of rain, mostly in the early morning hours....
Mysuncoast.com
New Year’s Eve Closes Out With Fog and Chance of Rain
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will dominate the early morning on Saturday. Then it returns to ring in the New Year around midnight, but to a lesser extent. Expect a high of 76. Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two may appear throughout the late afternoon or evening. There is a slight chance of rain overnight into Sunday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Foggy mornings and a chance of a New Year’s shower
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking lots of clouds and areas of fog for New Year’s weekend. A very weak cold front settles into the Suncoast Saturday, and that brings a slight chance of an afternoon or even a midnight shower. Higher humidity is also back with the front. Dew points are back into the 60s which could lead to foggy conditions every morning through at least Monday, But our highs stay in the 70s for the weekend, then back to low 80s on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Some showers possible over the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather will stick around through the end of 2022 and stick around through the beginning of 2023 despite the presence of a cold front. An area of low pressure will develop over the lower MS Valley and track to the NE. It will sweep a weak cold front our way late on Saturday. This front will lose a lot of its energy as it moves in late Saturday so don’t expect to see a lot of rain but some scattered showers are possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County water line repairs may effect water pressure and color
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a notice from the Manatee County Government, Manatee County Utility customers may experience discolored water and a drop in water pressure due to emergency water-main repairs. The notice states that Manatee County Utilities are working with a contractor to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line near the Count’s water treatment plant.
Mysuncoast.com
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
As new roundabout opens in Sarasota, some residents, visitors express safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The detours around U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota are no more, as the newly constructed roundabout in the area opens to traffic. It comes after more than a year and a half of construction. Residents are glad to see the detours gone in the busy part of the […]
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT addresses backlash of Gulfstream Avenue roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulfstream Avenue roundabout placed in Sarasota by the Florida Department of Transportation has caused a backlash from the community. According to FDOT, the roundabout has the potential to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes by up to 90% opposed to a traditional intersection controlled by traffic lights. Despite these claims, future efforts to add more roundabouts is causing concern to residents.
Mysuncoast.com
Four rescued after helicopter lands in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and three passengers were rescued Thursday after their helicopter made an emergency landing in the water off Davis Island, the Tampa Police department said. Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Robinson R44 helicopter, carrying a pilot and three passengers, was on the approach to...
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
fox13news.com
Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say
TAMPA, Fla. - A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs. The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.
Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
As the miles ticked down, the friendships grew stronger, despite the cramped space of the 2023 Kia Soul.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
Port Charlotte man receives temporary trailer after living without roof & power since Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is sleeping in safer conditions after getting help from across Southwest Florida. 82-year-old George Goins has lived in his home for seven years, but has been living without a roof and power since Hurricane Ian tore through. Amber Harris told NBC2...
