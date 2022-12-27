Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Central Florida law enforcement asks residents to use caution during New Year's Eve celebrations
Central Florida — As we head into the New Year’s Eve weekend, law enforcement agencies want to remind the public to celebrate responsibly. They say if you’ll be drinking, don’t drive. Instead, designate a driver, call a ride share or make accommodations to stay the night.
WESH
What to expect for the Florida housing market in 2023
Central Florida — No one can be certain what the new year will bring for rents and home prices. But those who study the markets say renters have the most to look forward to as prices slowly drop nationwide. "My goal is to basically have a budget and stick...
WESH
Central Florida lottery players hoping to win nearly $700 million Mega Millions jackpot
Central Florida — Nearly $700 million is up for grabs for the holder of a single Mega Millions ticket. Just Friday, the amount increased by several million dollars based on ticket sales. WESH 2 ventured out to talk with people daring to dream and waiting for tonight's drawing. "I...
WESH
Florida nursing student passing exam rate nearly 20% lower than national average, report shows
The passing rate for the registered nurse exam in is nearly 20% lower than the average rate nationally. The test is called the Florida National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and that data comes from the Florida Center for Nursing. Officials said the passing rate in Florida last year for the...
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida business partners shoot, kill each other amid 'ongoing dispute'
LAKELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Central Florida business partners shot and killed each other this week, officials say. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Investigators say business partners...
WESH
Suspect in horrific deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
MOSCOW, Idaho — Watch full news conference above. The Moscow police chief was emotional as he spoke at a news conference Friday. "These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said. "The work is not done, it is just started."
Comments / 0