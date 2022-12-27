ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What to expect for the Florida housing market in 2023

Central Florida — No one can be certain what the new year will bring for rents and home prices. But those who study the markets say renters have the most to look forward to as prices slowly drop nationwide. "My goal is to basically have a budget and stick...
WESH

Suspect in horrific deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW, Idaho — Watch full news conference above. The Moscow police chief was emotional as he spoke at a news conference Friday. "These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said. "The work is not done, it is just started."
MOSCOW, ID

