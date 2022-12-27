Flight woes: strangers road trip home

SACRAMENTO, Az. — It's a story that plays out like a Christmas movie.

Titus Converse, trying to get home to Sacramento Friday, finds himself stranded in the Phoenix airport as a flight delayed becomes a flight cancelled.

“There’s nothing on the website that says there is any available flight, everything is not looking good,” said Converse.

He's not alone - the lines of people trying to rebook their cancelled flights grow by the hundreds.

“The line felt like Disneyland without the fun,” said Converse.

But a chance encounter in that not-so-merry line is where Titus' Christmas adventure home would begin.

“It feels like we are in a movie,” said Converse.

Striking up conversation with two strangers who just so happen to also be Sacramento-bound, a new plan is presented.

“And it’s like, what if we just drove?” said Converse.

So, the two girls, Becky and Tori, take a chance on Titus. They ditch the airport and all load up in a rental car together, ready for a 12-hour drive home.

“It’s such a silly life we are living, I cannot believe this is actually happening,” said Converse.

They took turns driving straight through the night, getting to know each other along the way.

“In today’s day and age, you don’t see strangers helping strangers too much,” said Converse.

The generosity meant they all made it home the afternoon of Christmas Eve and to carry on Christmas traditions, like fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. Admitting, the little things are a bit sweeter this year.

“A story that I’ll never forget, a Christmas Eve I’ll never forget,” said Converse.