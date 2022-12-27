Read full article on original website
Brian Frye writes about why NFTs represent investment contracts in social clout
Artist and lawyer Brian Frye shared his thoughts over NFTs as securities and pondered on some crucial aspects. NFTs being a type of security is what makes them powerful and promising. As per Frye, the NFT market eliminates the object and allows creators to trade ledger entries directly instead of...
CryptoPunk 2066 sold for $1.38 million
CryptoPunk 2066 has been sold out to nObOdy for $1.38 million on December 31, 2022. This punk first came into existence on June 23, 2017, and sold for just $377 in July 2017. Today, the same Punk has been sold for 1.16K Ethereum. A CryptoPunk is a work of art...
Netflix and Spotify subscriptions payment now possible with SHIB
In September, Today NFT News reported that NOWPayments POS Terminal Can Now Accept Shiba Inu. Now the cryptocurrency payment gateway has something amazing for users of subscription services. The recurring invoicing tool of NOWPayments has made it possible to pay for Spotify and Netflix monthly subscriptions via Shiba Inu. Moreover,...
