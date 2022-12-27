Read full article on original website
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drier air settles in, for New Year’s Day, behind a slow-moving cold front, which created a soggy New Year’s Eve. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Tracking a wild southernly wind, Monday night, gusting up to 40 mph.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Ends The Year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Low pressure is working into the region for the final day of the year and it’s bringing showers and a few thunderstorms along for the ride. This sets us up for a bigger system early next week and a return to winter that follows. Temps...
‘Frank & Beans’ get fairytale ending
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s happy trails for two long-time foster pups who were rescued after deadly flooding rocked eastern Kentucky this summer. The two shepherd mixes were brought to FairyTails Pet Adoptions on August 20th from Kentucky River Regional shelter and named Frank and Beans. Since then, not...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
Lexington officials sworn in Friday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city leaders are officially in office for their new terms. Mayor Linda Gorton, Vice Mayor Dan Wu and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council were sworn in Friday afternoon at UK’s Gatton Student Center:. “And we are serious about everybody having an...
Good Question: What do the color dots on tires mean?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you got some new tires for Christmas, you may be wondering the same thing as the person who sent in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Lindsay asks, What do the color dots on tires mean? I have yellow, but I have seen red dots.
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
KY Fish and Wildlife collecting Christmas trees for fish habitat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For decades, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has used Christmas trees to improve fish habitat. “Fish need fish habitat in the form of woody debris in our lakes, and all of our lakes in Kentucky are aging. With that age comes decay of woody debris, so we replenish a lot of that lost habitat with Christmas trees. This is just one of the tools that we use to replace that fish habitat,” said Habitat Program Coordinator for KDFWR, Joseph Zimmerman.
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
Lexington police increasing patrols on New Years’ Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday. In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers. It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a...
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
Witt, longest-serving female sheriff in US, sworn in for new term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt was sworn in Thursday for a new four-year term. The ceremony was held at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse. Sheriff Witt was first elected into office in 1998. She’s the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County history and the longest-serving female sheriff in...
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
Retired medical professional recalls working holidays in the emergency room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Richardson worked in the emergency medicine field for nearly 40 years. In one way or another, he’s seen it all. Contrary to what many might think, he said the craziest incidents rarely happened on the holidays. “At least for the last ten years a...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
Iowa posts 1st Music City Bowl shutout topping Kentucky 21-0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Iowa Hawkeyes posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl’s 24 years by beating Kentucky 21-0 on Saturday. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz capped his 24th season by matching the...
