Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Minnesota’s big plays sink Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers used two huge plays that felt like two Aaron Judge home runs to defeat the Syracuse University football team, 28-20 on Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Worst Big-Play Problem: Syracuse gave up two huge plays in the third...
Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 28-20 loss to Minnesota on Thursday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile device,...
Syracuse rings in New Year vs. Boston College, a team that has trouble scoring (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange is coming out of the Christmas break after a disappointing loss to Pittsburgh. The Boston College Eagles are coming off their best win of the season.
Gophers’ Game: Syracuse football loses to Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team losing to Minnesota 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl isn’t that big of a surprise. It’s how the Orange lost on a field barely deemed worthy to play on (ironic for a game named for a lawn care company) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon that may raise an eyebrow.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
CNY’s best restaurants of 2022: Our food writers pick their favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — Our food writers hit up more than 100 restaurants and bars throughout Central New York each year. Some are visits to take a first look at new businesses, others are to get reacquainted with forgotten gems that serve good food, drinks and memories. At the end...
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Syracuse sputters in second half of Pinstripe Bowl, drops first bowl game since 2004
New York — Syracuse football was sent sputtering midway through the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl like a lawn mower with a faulty engine. After a field goal and a defensive stop put SU within four points of Minnesota, the Orange offense charged 49 yards downfield in three plays, seemingly en route to a touchdown that would give it its first lead of the game.
CBA/J-D fends off Cicero-North Syracuse in ‘physical’ Optimist Tourney final (48 photos)
It was a tale of Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt building up comfortable leads and Cicero-North Syracuse finding ways to crawl back into Friday’s Optimist Tournament championship game at the Cicero Twin Ice Rink. With resiliency, the Brothers were able to put the game away in the third period and win...
Teisha Hyman’s 27 points not enough to lift Syracuse women past Louisville in ACC bout
Despite winning the turnover battle and a season-high 27 points from redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman, Syracuse lost 86-77 in a road contest against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville. The Orange and Cardinals were separated by just six points at halftime, but a third quarter push allowed Louisville to take...
