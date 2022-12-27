Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Graham Potter will begin attempting to resurrect Chelsea ’s season on Tuesday as his team entertain AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League .

The Blues were woefully inconsistent prior to the World Cup break and the new boss at Stamford Bridge must not start to make his control of the team pay dividends in results on the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Cherries come into the game with both a new owner and new permanent manager, following Gary O’Neil being handed the job after an initially impressive spell as caretaker.

They beat Everton in their last league outing to sit 14th ahead of kick-off, despite losing four on the bounce prior to that game. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match?

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 December, with a 5:30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video . That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Zakaraia, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Stacey, Lerma, Cook, Billing; Solanke, Moore.

Odds

Chelsea 7/18

Draw 17/4

Bournemouth 43/5

Prediction

Chelsea to find a route to victory, but it probably won’t be pretty and certainly won’t be easy. Firepower, ultimately, could still prove the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth .