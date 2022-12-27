ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Southwest cancels 70% of its flights as travelers try to get home

By Phil Helsel
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qavhM_0jvQYE6F00

(NBC News) — On the travel-heavy day after Christmas, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights, or 70% of its schedule, frustrating passengers across the nation.

And the company plans reductions for days as it works to recover from the winter weather, flying just one-third of its schedule, the company said Monday.

Massive storm death toll rises, flight delays continue across the country

“Our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning,” Southwest said in a statement Monday .

Photos and video posted to social media showed bags piling up, and federal transportation officials called the cancellations unacceptable.

“I’m angry as hell, because I see mismanagement,” Ihore Konrad told NBC Chicago .

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
HAWAII STATE
WFLA

‘We’ve tried’: Southwest pilots union says it raised concerns before mass cancelations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation has promised to investigate the cause of Southwest’s mass flight cancellations that have impacted travelers at Tampa International Airport and across the United States. “The problems at Southwest Airlines over the last several days go beyond weather. The Committee will be looking into […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a man was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
VERO BEACH, FL
WFLA

Missing doctor found dead under frozen pond surface in Michigan

(NBC News) — A doctor who was reported missing on Christmas Eve was found dead Tuesday after a diving team searched a frozen pond near his home. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving the Henry Ford Allegiance Health hospital in Jackson, Michigan last Thursday, Blackman-Leoni Public Safety said Christmas Eve on Facebook. His car […]
JACKSON, MI
WFLA

Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?

Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.
MOSCOW, ID
WFLA

WFLA

128K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy