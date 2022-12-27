ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Bournemouth channel tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

Chelsea know they need results fast to improve their chances of rescuing a Champions league spot this season and that begins at home to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Graham Potter has not had an easy start to life in the Premier League with the Stamford Bridge club, failing to win any of his last five in charge prior to the World Cup break - as well as being knocked out of the League Cup by Man City.

Gary O’Neil was appointed permanent boss of Bournemouth over the break, with Bill Foley buying the Cherries earlier this month .

Chelsea can go eighth with a win - or seventh with a rout - while the Cherries could go up to 11th if they upset the odds and claim just a second away victory of the campaign. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match?

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 December, with a 5:30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video . That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Zakaraia, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Stacey, Lerma, Cook, Billing; Solanke, Moore.

Odds

Chelsea 7/18

Draw 17/4

Bournemouth 43/5

Prediction

Chelsea to find a route to victory, but it probably won’t be pretty and certainly won’t be easy. Firepower, ultimately, could still prove the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth .

The Independent

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal not getting carried away despite Premier League lead

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted there was still a “long, long” way to go in the Premier League title race after the leaders ended the year seven points clear courtesy of a thrilling 4-2 win at Brighton.Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli helped the Gunners tighten their stranglehold on top spot going into 2023.The visitors led 3-0 and 4-1 at the Amex Stadium but survived a nervy finish after a VAR intervention prevented the Seagulls reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a minute to play.Here's how things look going into 2023 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Yn6pXOScot— Premier League...
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Gunners extend lead at the top

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his...
The Independent

Arsenal extend Premier League lead to seven points with victory at Brighton

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his first...
The Independent

I overslept – Marcus Rashford dropped over lateness but hits winner from bench

Marcus Rashford revealed he was dropped for oversleeping and being late to a team meeting before snatching Manchester United’s winner at Wolves.The striker came off the bench to inspire United’s 1-0 victory at Molineux having been sanctioned for breaking manager Erik ten Hag’s rules.It lifted United into the top four and above Tottenham – who host Aston Villa on New Year’s Day – and Rashford admitted he was to blame for being axed.He told BT Sport: “Obviously it’s team rules. I made a mistake. That can happen. I’m obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision and I’m...
The Independent

Wolves vs Man United player ratings: Raphael Varane imperious and Marcus Rashford responds in style

Manchester United had substitute Marcus Rashford to thank as they won 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.The forward had been left out of the line-up due to a disciplinary matter but he came off the bench to dart infield and power in the winner with a little over 10 minutes remaining, before his work rate and determination ended in another late strike which was ruled out for handball.Alejandro Garnacho had the first big chance of the game after intercepting a short pass back to Jose Sa, but the Wolves stopper reacted well.Antony also had a close-range opportunity, while...
The Independent

Steve Cooper appreciates ‘joined-up thinking’ on transfers at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says everyone at the club is aligned in their plans for the January transfer window.Cooper has already revealed that Forest will not be “ashamed” to bring more signings in the window as they try to plot Premier League survival, despite making 22 signings in the summer.Since then Forest have brought in Filippo Giraldi as sporting director and Cooper says everyone is now on the same page.“What’s different between the last window and this one is Filippo Giraldi is in now as sporting director and he takes a lot of the responsibility for the transfer windows,”...
The Independent

Unai Emery maintains Emiliano Martinez will stay at Aston Villa beyond January

Unai Emery has ruled out allowing any of Aston Villa’s key players to leave in the winter transfer window.Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup but manager Emery is adamant that, while he could allow fringe figures to go, Villa’s stars will remain at the club.Emery is also considering making his first signings since replacing Steven Gerrard and said: “Now is coming the transfer window in January.“The players are focused here but we are speaking about the possibility of some changes. We are going to decide in the next week about the...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Arsenal strengthen grip at top with thrilling win over Brighton

Arsenal will head into the new year with a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League following a 4-2 win at Brighton.Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just 65 seconds before Martin Odegaard doubled Arsenal’s advantage with Eddie Nketiah adding a third shortly after the interval.Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for the Seagulls only for Gabriel Martinelli to net Arsenal’s fourth.Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a second for the home side, but Mikel Arteta’s side saw out the the final Premier League fixture of 2022 to record another victory.Earlier, Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022...
The Independent

Eberechi Eze scores to ensure Crystal Palace secure victory in front of Bournemouth’s new owners

Crystal Palace picked up three crucial points in their final game of 2022 with a 2-0 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth.Both goals for Palace, who had failed to register any shots on target in their Boxing Day loss to Fulham, came from first-half set pieces.Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he nodded in a corner from Michael Olise, who also set up Eberechi Eze for the Eagles’ second.New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the pitch before kick-off, but the sprinkle of Hollywood stardust did little to lift Gary O’Neil’s side.There was just...
The Independent

Newcastle must ‘keep perspective’ following frustrating stalemate with Leeds, Eddie Howe says

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has urged his players not to lose perspective after their hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were thwarted by Leeds United.The high-flying Magpies were forced to a settle for a point from a 0-0 draw at a rain-soaked St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, but still end 2022 sitting in third place in the table.Asked if it was important to maintain perspective after a remarkable 12 months for a club which a year ago was entrenched in a relegation battle, head coach Howe said: “I think it is.“It’s important the players keep that...
The Independent

Scott Parker appointed Club Brugge manager for first job outside England

Scott Parker has been named as the new head coach of Club Brugge.The 42-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the club’s approach in the transfer market.Parker’s new job with the three-time Belgian champions will see him get an opportunity to manage in the Champions League after they progressed to the knockout stages, where they are due to face Benfica when the competitions resumes in February.However, they are off the pace in the Jupiler Pro League, 12 points behind leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 Boxing Day draw...
The Independent

Late Fulham winner leaves Southampton boss Nathan Jones ‘absolutely devastated’

Nathan Jones was left “devastated” by the last-gasp Fulham goal which condemned Southampton to a 2-1 defeat.Saints will begin 2023 at the foot of the Premier League after Joao Palhinha struck two minutes from time.James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new boss Nathan Jones after scoring with a trademark free-kick to cancel out his own own-goal, after he deflected in Andreas Pereira’s shot.But Palhinha’s far-post header from a corner left Southampton rock bottom going into the new year.“To have that level of performance and to come out with nothing is very frustrating,” said Jones.“We showed at...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Man City and Newcastle held as Marcus Rashford nets late Man Utd winner

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.Erling Haaland looked to have put City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium before Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.It ended a run of four games without a win for Everton and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola left to rue dropped points against Everton as Frank Lampard praises ‘character’

Pep Guardiola bemoaned the loss of two points but had no complaints about Everton’s approach after the Merseysiders snatched an unexpected 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Demarai Gray cancelled out an Erling Haaland strike with a stunning equaliser in a feisty Premier League clash on Saturday.Everton’s game plan frustrated City in a stop-start, foul-ridden and ill-tempered contest – although the largest contributor to the 11 minutes’ stoppage time played in the second half was the need for one of the assistant referees to have his headset repaired.City manager Guardiola said: “They made a fantastic goal with the first shot on...
The Independent

Another goal for Erling Haaland but Manchester City left frustrated

Erling Haaland went into Manchester City’s home clash with Everton on Saturday having set a new record on his previous outing as he continued his remarkable scoring form.The 22-year-old’s brace in the 3-1 win at Leeds three days earlier had seen him become the quickest player to get to 20 Premier League goals, doing so in 14 appearances.Here, we look at how Haaland fared as City were held to a 1-1 by the Toffees:Early concernThere was a worrying moment early on as Haaland was left on the turf with a boot off, apparently hurt, following a challenge with Bed Godfrey...
The Independent

Newcastle’s winning run ends with goalless draw at home to Leeds

Fabian Schar wasted a hat-trick of chances as Newcastle’s hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were dashed by Leeds.The Magpies’ best opportunities on an ultimately barren afternoon fell to the Switzerland international and fellow defender Dan Burn, but neither was able to break the deadlock and the Yorkshiremen emerged with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.Eddie Howe’s men dominated, particularly after the break, but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and it took a fine save from opposite number Nick Pope to prevent Rodrigo from snatching three points in front of a...
The Independent

Demarai Gray’s superb strike earns Everton welcome point at Manchester City

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as struggling Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.Erling Haaland looked to have put champions City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium with his 27th goal in just 21 appearances for the club.The prolific Norwegian struck in clinical fashion after 24 minutes but Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.FT. Ending 2022 with a big point on the road! UTT! ✊💙 pic.twitter.com/BTk38VcoCH— Everton (@Everton) December 31, 2022John Stones had earlier hit the...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira hails ‘good team performance’ as Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth

Crystal Palace may have answered some of their critics with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday but Patrick Vieira insisted he never had any doubts over the quality of his side.Having failed to register a single shot on target in their Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Palace took control of this match with two first-half goals from set-pieces, both taken by Michael Olise and finished by Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze.Palace have struggled for consistency in the first half of the season, but sit just outside the Premier League’s top 10 going into the new year.“It was a really...
The Independent

Another Erling Haaland goal not enough as Man City are held by Everton

Over a season, a great goalscorer will prove more prolific than the scorer of great goals. Over 90 minutes, however, the inevitable was cancelled out by the memorable. Erling Haaland got his seemingly mandatory strike, but Demarai Gray delivered a magnificent one. Manchester City encountered unexpected resistance and Frank Lampard grasped at a lifeline to end Everton’s losing run. This was only a draw but there is a case for anointing it his best result of the season, as well as perhaps his most needed.Certainly it seemed the most improbable. Everton had not taken a point from their previous nine...
The Independent

Woman caught on camera wrestling football shirt from child is ‘mortified by it all’

A woman who was caught on camera trying to take a Newcastle football shirt from an 11-year-old boy at the King Power Stadium in Leicester was left “mortified” by the incident.Paula Dodds, 65-years-old, was caught on camera at the Newcastle United vs Leicester City Boxing Day game trying to wrestle the shirt away from the boy, NJ.NJ had called down to Newcastle defender Dan Burn at the end of the game asking for his shirt. Mr Burn pointed at NJ while passing his shirt to a steward who then threw it into the crowd, sparking the incident.A friend of...
The Independent

The Independent

