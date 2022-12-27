Chelsea vs Bournemouth channel tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea know they need results fast to improve their chances of rescuing a Champions league spot this season and that begins at home to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Graham Potter has not had an easy start to life in the Premier League with the Stamford Bridge club, failing to win any of his last five in charge prior to the World Cup break - as well as being knocked out of the League Cup by Man City.

Gary O’Neil was appointed permanent boss of Bournemouth over the break, with Bill Foley buying the Cherries earlier this month .

Chelsea can go eighth with a win - or seventh with a rout - while the Cherries could go up to 11th if they upset the odds and claim just a second away victory of the campaign. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match?

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 December, with a 5:30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it's not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website.

Confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Zakaraia, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Stacey, Lerma, Cook, Billing; Solanke, Moore.

Odds

Chelsea 7/18

Draw 17/4

Bournemouth 43/5

Prediction

Chelsea to find a route to victory, but it probably won’t be pretty and certainly won’t be easy. Firepower, ultimately, could still prove the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth .