Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
News From the Oil Patch: Keystone restarts pipeline
The operator of the Keystone Pipeline on Thursday restarted the leg of the system that spilled thousands of barrels of heavy crude in north-central Kansas. TC Energy announced that after repairs, inspections and testing, and a controlled restart on Thursday, the Keystone system is "...operational to all delivery points." The company said it will operate what it calls the Cushing Extension through Kansas at reduced pressure and with additional risk-mitigation measures under plans approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). As of Friday morning the company said it had recovered 10,637 barrels of oil, out of an estimated 14,000 barrels spilled from the pipe after the rupture December 8th.
Looking toward the next storm...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Kan. governor bans TikTok on all state owned devices, networks
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed Executive Order #22-10, which bans the use of the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network. This order is in response to the national security and privacy risks posed by TikTok, whose parent company is a Chinese-owned company subject to Chinese government requests for data, technology, and other intellectual property.
Inside Kansas Politics: Gov. Kelly talks marijuana, GOP, food tax and more
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— On this edition of Inside Kansas Politics, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sat down for her first exclusive television interview since her re-election. The governor talks about her four-year plan, including another push to “Axe the Food Tax.” Kelly also weighs in on the ongoing abortion rights debate, and how far she will go to […]
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Farm kid rabbit hunting
During the 1960s, there was an oil boom in Morrow County, Ohio, where we grew up, and either there were no regulations on anything or no one followed them, because oil rigs appeared on tiny podunk patches of ground barely big enough to contain the equipment, and the drilling rigs were so thick and close together, that at night the countryside looked like the Emerald City. A company drilled a well on our place and told dad they hit oil, but one morning we awoke to find everything gone, oil tank and oil included, without him every seeing a cent. The area was left a mess, with lengths of oil well pipe, huge wooden timbers and chunks of steel cable laying everywhere in the weeds. The oil company never came back to clean up their mess, but Dad had decided to get something for our trouble in case they did, so he hooked onto several long well-casing pipes and drug them to a fencerow a ways behind the barn.
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
KDHE: COVID cases down sharply, 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,709 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, for a total of 916,756 cases. The state reported 4,216 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
These are the top 10 leading causes of death for Kansas residents
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows what the leading causes of death for Kansans are. In the KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report, one section delves into the top ten leading causes of death for residents of the Sunflower State. The leading causes have […]
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
