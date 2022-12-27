Philly Uber driver tells police rider fired shot at him; gunshot victim shows up at hospital
An Uber driver tells Philadelphia police that a rider fired a shot at him. Officers responded to North 16th and Callowhill streets in Spring Garden just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The location is a block away from police headquarters. Arriving officers were flagged down by the Uber driver. He was not injured. The driver told police a customer fired a gunshot at him and then fled the scene on foot. As police were investigating, a gunshot victim showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police are trying to determine if that person is connected to the shooting reported by the Uber driver. RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker
