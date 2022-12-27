Philly Uber driver tells police rider fired shot at him; gunshot victim shows up at hospital

An Uber driver tells Philadelphia police that a rider fired a shot at him.

Officers responded to North 16th and Callowhill streets in Spring Garden just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The location is a block away from police headquarters.

Arriving officers were flagged down by the Uber driver. He was not injured.

The driver told police a customer fired a gunshot at him and then fled the scene on foot.

As police were investigating, a gunshot victim showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police are trying to determine if that person is connected to the shooting reported by the Uber driver.