ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Uber driver tells police rider fired shot at him; gunshot victim shows up at hospital

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gqlk0_0jvQUNTI00

An Uber driver tells Philadelphia police that a rider fired a shot at him.

Officers responded to North 16th and Callowhill streets in Spring Garden just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The location is a block away from police headquarters.

Arriving officers were flagged down by the Uber driver. He was not injured.

The driver told police a customer fired a gunshot at him and then fled the scene on foot.

As police were investigating, a gunshot victim showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police are trying to determine if that person is connected to the shooting reported by the Uber driver.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0jvQUNTI00

Comments / 4

KeystoneStateWarrior
4d ago

Do Uber/Lyft drivers earn more for driving at night? Because you wouldn't catch me driving early morning hours in Philly doing this. Strictly day shift. But, then again, what is time of day to thugs?

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Driver in stolen SUV kills grandmother in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle blamed for crashing into a parked car and killing a woman sitting inside it. Philadelphia police said the victim, a 78-year-old woman, was sitting in her vehicle when someone driving a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee hit her car on the driver’s side, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The stolen Jeep also hit five other parked vehicles before it drove away, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Witnesses spot attacker fleeing scene after stabbing Pa. man to death: report

An act of crime and fleeing the scene resulted in a man’s death after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to 6ABC, the attacker took down the 55-year-old victim early Wednesday morning on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street where the victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy