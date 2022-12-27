ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

How long is the cold staying in Miami? Will it be warm on New Year’s? What forecast says

By Jeff Kleinman
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bGvG_0jvQUI3f00

When will South Florida get warmer?

It’s feeling more like Seattle than South Florida,” CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez told viewers Tuesday morning. “And It’s still soggy out there.”

Forecasters say another chilly and soggy start will give way to the upper-60s on Tuesday afternoon. After days of dreary, bone-chilling 40s, that’s welcome news.

“After three consecutive days of sub-60-degree temps in Miami, first since 1977, we will finally warm back up into the 60s today,” the National Weather Service said in a post on Twitter. “We will see the dreary pattern finally begin to break down, and if we are lucky, we will even see the sun peek out this afternoon.”

By Wednesday, the sun will be back fully, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s, according to the weather service. By New Year’s weekend, the 80s will be back. Gonzalez said South Florida could see “record warmth” for the holiday.

Here’s a look at the week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRqL8_0jvQUI3f00
The cold temperatures in Miami on Christmas Day didn’t stop Jennifer Hierro (left) and Mercedes Hierro to take a walk along Calle 8 in Little Havana, as the cold temperatures affecting Florida continues through the holiday weekend, on Sunday December 25, 2022. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

South Florida forecast this week

Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy, high 69, low 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 75, low 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of rain, high 78, low 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 79, low 71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Opq4E_0jvQUI3f00
Devin Robbins, along her fiancé Devin Braddock, right, walk together in step in their matching Christmas inspired onesies. Coconut Grove residents and visitors strolled through the Center Grove wearing coats, Holiday onesies, and hoodies as temperatures drop to the 40’s likely being coldest Christmas Day in recent memory on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

New Year’s weekend forecast

Saturday New year’s Eve: Mostly sunny, high 80, low 71

Sunday New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of rain, high 81, low 71

Monday holiday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Near Record Heat for the Final Day of 2022

In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.
MIAMI, FL
Kiki Alba

Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition

Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami, Fort Lauderdale primed for 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration

MIAMI – Final preparations were officially underway Friday as the city of Miami and Fort Lauderdale get ready to host their 2023 New Year’s Eve party. Tony Albelo, CEO of Engageliive, told Local 10 News that a virtual digitized “Big Orange” will be launched with its official laser countdown clock set to ascend 400 feet at the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday

The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
CORAL GABLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida (with Map & Photos)

South Beach is surely the most famous beach in Miami Beach. It is the place where people go to see or display their sculptural bodies (remember that a swimsuit is not optional, although topless is allowed ). South Beach is the beach we've seen in the movies and is located on Ocean Drive, across the street from Miami Beach's busiest clubs and discos. On the beach of South Beach you will find a lot of services to spend the day with family, friends or your partner.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
247Sports

Six transfer portal players that could fit Miami

There are good college football players all over the country. And the NCAA Transfer Portal allows those players to pursue new challenges elsewhere and for programs to address needs by adding those players. This article looks to highlight players in the portal that could help address depth needs at various...
MIAMI, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MIAMI, FL
businessmodulehub.com

Best Places to Live in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County is a huge area, and there are plenty of great places to live within it. The counties in Florida are very different from one another, so it’s important that you know where each one is located before deciding which is right for you. In this post, we'll give you a quick overview of the best places to live in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Watch Bayfront Park's New Years Eve fireworks show at home, on your phone

MIAMI - If you can't make it out to a New Year's Eve fireworks show over the weekend, we have the hottest ticket in town. We will be streaming Miami's Bayfront Park NYE fireworks show Saturday night beginning at 11:45 p.m. Catch It Here If you're planning to go to the park to ring in the new year, it will be one of the hottest parties in town. There will be six hours of live music. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and even South Africa. As the clock ticks down to midnight, there will be a 15-minute fireworks display. The event is free. It starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. Organizers recommend utilizing the Metromover, if possible, to cut down on car congestion. Also, don't backpacks or large coolers, as those will not be permitted.Click here to find other ways to ring in the new year.    
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy