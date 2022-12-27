How long is the cold staying in Miami? Will it be warm on New Year’s? What forecast says
When will South Florida get warmer?
It’s feeling more like Seattle than South Florida,” CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez told viewers Tuesday morning. “And It’s still soggy out there.”
Forecasters say another chilly and soggy start will give way to the upper-60s on Tuesday afternoon. After days of dreary, bone-chilling 40s, that’s welcome news.
“After three consecutive days of sub-60-degree temps in Miami, first since 1977, we will finally warm back up into the 60s today,” the National Weather Service said in a post on Twitter. “We will see the dreary pattern finally begin to break down, and if we are lucky, we will even see the sun peek out this afternoon.”
By Wednesday, the sun will be back fully, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s, according to the weather service. By New Year’s weekend, the 80s will be back. Gonzalez said South Florida could see “record warmth” for the holiday.
Here’s a look at the week:
South Florida forecast this week
Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy, high 69, low 59.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 75, low 68
Thursday: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of rain, high 78, low 70
Friday: Mostly sunny, high 79, low 71
New Year’s weekend forecast
Saturday New year’s Eve: Mostly sunny, high 80, low 71
Sunday New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of rain, high 81, low 71
Monday holiday: Mostly sunny, high 81
Comments / 1