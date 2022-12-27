How long is the cold staying in Miami? Will it be warm on New Year’s? What forecast says

When will South Florida get warmer?

It’s feeling more like Seattle than South Florida,” CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez told viewers Tuesday morning. “And It’s still soggy out there.”

Forecasters say another chilly and soggy start will give way to the upper-60s on Tuesday afternoon. After days of dreary, bone-chilling 40s, that’s welcome news.

“After three consecutive days of sub-60-degree temps in Miami, first since 1977, we will finally warm back up into the 60s today,” the National Weather Service said in a post on Twitter. “We will see the dreary pattern finally begin to break down, and if we are lucky, we will even see the sun peek out this afternoon.”

By Wednesday, the sun will be back fully, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s, according to the weather service. By New Year’s weekend, the 80s will be back. Gonzalez said South Florida could see “record warmth” for the holiday.

Here’s a look at the week:

The cold temperatures in Miami on Christmas Day didn’t stop Jennifer Hierro (left) and Mercedes Hierro to take a walk along Calle 8 in Little Havana, as the cold temperatures affecting Florida continues through the holiday weekend, on Sunday December 25, 2022. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

South Florida forecast this week

Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy, high 69, low 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 75, low 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of rain, high 78, low 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 79, low 71

Devin Robbins, along her fiancé Devin Braddock, right, walk together in step in their matching Christmas inspired onesies. Coconut Grove residents and visitors strolled through the Center Grove wearing coats, Holiday onesies, and hoodies as temperatures drop to the 40’s likely being coldest Christmas Day in recent memory on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

New Year’s weekend forecast

Saturday New year’s Eve: Mostly sunny, high 80, low 71

Sunday New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of rain, high 81, low 71

Monday holiday: Mostly sunny, high 81